From cinnamon to orange, this monsoon brew unique and original coffees

As monsoon is almost here, you must already be craving for coffee. The steaming hot cups of coffee will be by your side during the next few months while you sit in the comfort of your home and enjoy watching the rain fall

At Smoke House Deli, chef Rollin Lasrado says to make the spiced coffee with ginger and cardamom, whereas Rohit Chadha, executive sous chef at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu suggests giving a Mexican touch to your spiced coffee. Photo Courtesy: Smoke House Deli/JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Although the hot summer days are still here, monsoon isn’t far. It will bring the much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. It won't be long before the monsoon, which takes over Mumbai, arrives in full force, as it has in the surrounding states of Gujarat and Karnataka. We all know that when it rains, you need to stay warm by wrapping yourself in a blanket and drinking a hot cup of coffee or tea, depending on your preference. They are not only the quickest and easiest things to prepare, but they are also the cosiest during the season.