Soups, pets and books: Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-Day.com’s top features

As Mumbaikars wait for the monsoon showers and we prepare ourselves to switch between the changing weather in the city, a list of soup recipes for hot and cold climate is a savior we all need. While we talk about food, it is important to note that the rising inflation has swelled the prices of basic ingredients in our dishes such as the tomato. We ask city chefs to suggest substitutes for such items, without compromising on the taste of the meals.

Talking about weather conditions, our guide on how and which sunscreen to use fixes your doubts about including a sunscreen in your skincare routine. For mental health awareness month, clinical psychologists offer clarity on basic questions about therapy, which enhances our understanding about how it works.

With the rising obsession of Indians with purebred dogs and cats, animal welfare activists and experts tell us how breeding hurts animals’ health and why adopting stray animals is a better option. This week for our Shelf Life with Mid-Day, we look at ‘Turn a Page Library’ in Nerul, which focuses on encouraging more children to develop the habit of reading.

Bowl of goodness: Try these hot and cold soup recipes by Mumbai chefs that suit any season

Mumbaikars have been experiencing the peak of summer heat. The weather is sending mixed signals in the city but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of both summer and monsoon. There’s time yet for steaming cups of tea and deep-fried snacks, which may be enjoyed in a month from now. In the meantime, a bowl full of soup is the perfect way to warm up for the rains. City chefs handpick recipes for soups for hot weather as well as cool climes.

Mental Health Awareness Month: Clinical psychologists explain what therapy is and how it works

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 25 percent of the global population will suffer from neurological or mental disorders in their lifetime, and this number continues to grow worldwide. The pandemic and the consequent lockdowns contributed to increased levels of stress and anxiety across age groups. We spoke to two clinical psychologists to further our understanding of therapy and how it helps.

The pedigree problem: Here’s how the fixation with purebred pets harms animals

The fascination with pedigree dogs and cats has boosted the culture of shopping for pets in India. When purebred pets are brought home, while the animal survives, they are exposed to internal and external conditions which make their everyday survival difficult and greatly affect their quality of living. Recently, an animal welfare documentary ‘The Tails of Boo-Boo & Cuddly Poo’ mentioned at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2022, encouraged people to ‘adopt, don’t shop’. Animal welfare activists and experts featured in the documentary tell us how it endangers pets and why adopting an indie is an ethical option.

Dreaming of tomatoes and lemons? Chefs tell us how to reduce grocery bills and cook thriftily during inflation

With inflation at an all-time high, cooking daily meals on a budget means one will have to sit down and work out how they can afford ingredients or find alternatives for them. Keeping this in mind, city chefs have shared their favourite substitutes for daily staples, hacks for using affordable produce as a stand-in for exotic ingredients, as well as tips to make supplies last longer.

This is the only sunscreen guide you will ever need

Social media is rife with conjecture surrounding sunscreen, which makes the hunt for this skincare essential tedious and confusing. Experts answer important questions about sunscreen, bust myths, and suggest how to pick one that suits your skin

How this Navi Mumbai resident revived a library so children could continue reading

For the tenth part of our Shelf Life series, Mid-day Online visits Turn A Page library which is on a mission to get more children into reading. Vijaya Hariharan, once a member of a 10-year-old library nestled in a Nerul street, saved it from closure in 2017 and began running the space independently.

