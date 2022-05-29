Breaking News
Nepal Army physically locates plane air crash site
Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol
Cyber Cell puts up posters warning Mumbaikars about loan app scams
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC polls, BJP targets voters at booth level
Upset Govandi, Deonar locals approach NGT over delay in shifting biomedical waste plant
Watch video: CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Bowl of goodness: Try these hot and cold soup recipes by Mumbai chefs that suit any season

Bowl of goodness: Try these hot and cold soup recipes by Mumbai chefs that suit any season

Premium

Updated on: 30 May,2022 10:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

The weather is sending mixed signals in the city but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of both summer and monsoon. City chefs handpick recipes for soups for hot weather as well as cool climes

Bowl of goodness: Try these hot and cold soup recipes by Mumbai chefs that suit any season

On the menu at Butterfly High, the green tea and pumpkin soup is a green-base soup marinated with herbs, roasted pumpkin and served along with a masala bread stick. Photo: Butterfly High


Mumbaikars have been experiencing the peak of summer heat. Unsurprisingly, they were happy to welcome the rain on a few days in the last two weeks. But while the monsoon is only getting started, the heat is likely to linger for a few more weeks.

Lifestyle news indian food mumbai food Food and drink Food Recipes

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK