Bowl of goodness: Try these hot and cold soup recipes by Mumbai chefs that suit any season

The weather is sending mixed signals in the city but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of both summer and monsoon. City chefs handpick recipes for soups for hot weather as well as cool climes

On the menu at Butterfly High, the green tea and pumpkin soup is a green-base soup marinated with herbs, roasted pumpkin and served along with a masala bread stick. Photo: Butterfly High

Mumbaikars have been experiencing the peak of summer heat. Unsurprisingly, they were happy to welcome the rain on a few days in the last two weeks. But while the monsoon is only getting started, the heat is likely to linger for a few more weeks.