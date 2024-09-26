Currently being most streamed song in Mumbai and India on Spotify, the Marathi song is going places with its catchy tune and lyrics

Shreyas Sagvekar and Manish Shetye jam in the music video (Photo Courtesy/YouTube)

Listen to this article Taambdi Chaamdi: The viral Marathi song you need to know about x 00:00

It's been three months since 'Taambdi Chaamdi' released but the buzz around it only seems to be growing. Among all the songs that trend today on social media, it is impossible to scroll through and not be immediately hooked to the viral Marathi song, which follows with a hypnotic 'lakalakalakalaka', not only through Instagram Reels but also all kinds of other videos.

As the song goes viral for all good reasons including its vibrancy, here's all you need to know about the viral Marathi song:

Creators

The video released by Spinnin' Records, the song has been created by DJ Krunal Ghorpade, popularly known as Kratex, and Shreyas Sagvekar. The duo teamed up with creators Tejas Shetye and Manish Shetye the video with the label.

Lyrics

In its most simplest form, the song with its Marathi rap, and EDM sound are catchy, celebrate brown skin and the Mumbai Marathi vibe.

Virality

According to Spotify India's data procured by this writer, 'Taamdi Chaamdi' is most streamed in India, with the United States in second place, though far behind with fewer than 50,000 streams. It further says, "It is currently ranked Number 15 on the Daily Viral Songs India on Spotify charts. The song is featured on well-known editorial playlists such as Hot Hits Marathi and Rap 91 on Spotify, as well as on many users' playlists. The song's most streamed cities are Mumbai and Pune, with Bangalore coming in a distant third."

In fact, Meta India reveals to this writer that there are 37,000 reels made with the song 'Taambdi Chaamdi' that are publicly visible.

Interestingly, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has also made a reel about it.

With over 53 lakh views on it's YouTube video right now, it is only becoming a clear hit among people not only in India but also around the world, as this writer witnesses many people from the United Kingdom also added to their Instagram Stories.

