Titanic movie’s debated door sells for over Rs 5 crore at auction

The slab of driftwood that got fans of Titanic debating whether it could have saved Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) from drowning or not, has been sold at an auction for more than $700,000. It is the same floating panel of wood that Jack used to save Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) from icy North Atlantic waters after the ocean liner sank.

It was atop the panel (often mistaken for a door) that Rose made a promise to Jack of never letting go before she clung on for her life as she watched her frozen Jack sink into the ocean while she made it out safe.

The press released issues by Heritage Auctions states, "Often mistakenly referred to as a door, the ornate structure was in reality part of the door frame just above the first-class lounge entrance."

This famous, life-saving piece of prop has previously been displayed at a Planet Hollywood in Orlando, Florida before it was stored in their archives for over two decades, reports CNN.

The driftwood piece was sold alongside other props at the ‘Treasures From Planet Hollywood’ auction, which included memorabilia items once displayed at Planet Hollywood locations across the world. These included items such as the bullwhip from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and the ax from "The Shining."

The press release also stated that the five-day-long auction attracted $15.7 million. However, the ‘Titanic’ flotsam beat the rest of the items, emerging as the highest-priced piece, exceeding its starting price of $40,000 and fetching a total of $718,750 in a rather high-energy bidding war.

Many other props from ‘Titanic’ were also put on sale. This included the pastel chiffon evening gown Rose wore in the movie the night the ship sank and the ship's helm wheel, which fetched $118,750 and $200,000 respectively.

Heritage Auctions handles a wide array of big-ticket collectables. In a statement, it said, the Treasures From Planet Hollywood event witnessed the most successful auction of cinema props, attracting a total of $15.68 million. Additionally, it stated that the event also ranks among the most profitable auctions of Hollywood memorabilia in the history of this industry.

