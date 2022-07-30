Wordle 406 for July 30: Use these cues to guess today’s word correctly

Guessed today’s Wordle, yet? If not, here are some cues for you to solve the puzzle

Image credit: AFP

The weekend is here and if you still haven’t figured out the word of the day on Wordle, you still have 12 hours left. In fact, this may just be the simplest word of the week sound wise, but is more of a technical word used in certain settings, which if thought about a little will not be hard to guess correctly.

For those who have been playing it for the last year, this is going to be a walk in the park and for others, it may just be their lucky day to finally fall in love with word games. The New York Times Wordle game is one that gives users six chances to guess a five-letter word correctly. There is only one word daily on the official website and that changes every day. So, if you are struggling to get it right and are playing with friends, who could have got it right, we have got you covered.

If you are the competitive kind and don’t like to lose, here are some tips to help you get it right in the remaining chances, you have left.

What type of word is it?

Today’s word is a noun, a rather simple one, but may not be at one’s tip of the tongue. An easy guess for those who love playing cards, the word is actually the name of a card game.

What are the letters in it?

The word has only one vowel at the start. The word has a consonant that’s been repeated.

Definition of the word

The word is simple, but indicates a rather layered mind process. It defines a person’s attempt at deceiving someone into believing that they are capable of doing something. While the word has multiple easy synonyms which we use in our daily life and also sometimes to rant about people around us, this one particularly is used a situational setting.

What is the easiest way to guess words on Wordle?

Wordle is easier if you approach it with a strategy, especially if you are competitive and want to get the word right every day. For most people, using vowels has worked and it is a tried and tested method. Now, these can be used with a combination of letters from words that rarely come up in daily conversations. This approach will not only help you get the easy words but also tap into difficult or lesser used words.

We hope the above tips and tricks have helped you guess today’s word and will also help you approach the word game better in the future, if you have been finding it difficult till now. Now that you have it, you should definitely try guessing the word tomorrow and get on a streak. All the best!

