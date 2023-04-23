Mumbaikars share inspirational books that helped changed their lives

Do you seek motivation, resonance, or intriguing stories? On World Book Day, Mumbaikars tell us about the books that have stayed with them, and inspired a changed outlook towards life

World Book Day is observed on April 23 every year. Photo courtesy: iStock

If you are a reader, you are familiar with the transformational power of words. Be it stories from across the world, lived experiences, or knowledge from diverse expertise—the books which find us (every reader knows that it is them who find us, not vice versa) can inspire change within us, and how we engage with society. On World Book Day, we asked Mumbaikars to share the titles that have inspired them in the deepest of ways. We hope that these books shall point you to new directions, and find new homes. Remember, every book here has been handpicked by a Mumbaikar who toils hard for their dreams, and a better life. Happy reading!

A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

Photo courtesy: Abhishek Dadoo

“Some might see him as a grumpy old man – but to me, Ove is an inspiration,” admits corporate lawyer, and partner at Khaitan & Co. Abhishek Dadoo. Elaborating on his fascination with the titular character, Dadoo adds, “Ove symbolises basic (yet fading) virtues like strength of character and enduring love. His story is a blend of emotions, wit and drama – and through the joy, madness and misery that life ensures each one of us will face, he comes out with his beliefs intact. The aptly coined phrase, ‘men are what they are because of what they do; not what they say’ beautifully summarises an aspirational value system which is in quick decline in the modern world (where often talk is more valued than action).”

The 36-year-old outlines how stories that are relatable, and resonate with us have the capacity to transform, “Not to imply that Ove is perfect – he has several flaws, and perhaps that’s what makes this so relatable. In his small universe, Ove learns to love, hate and love again – and it’s fascinating to observe how kindness (a form of love) – first by his wife Sonja and then his neighbour Parvaneh – transforms (for the better) Ove and everything around him. In the end, the life of ‘A Man called Ove’ symbolises hope where one thinks all is lost, because ‘you only need one ray of light to chase all the shadows away’. Ove is now a good friend of mine, I hope you get to meet him someday too.”

Healing Back Pain by Dr John E Sarno

It sounds a bit dramatic to say 'This book changed my life' but it's true. Its impact on my life is almost spiritual,” says actor and yoga teacher Mallika Bajaj. She tells us that the book was recommended to her eight years ago when she was experiencing chronic pain and had been diagnosed with multiple problems in her spinal cord and sacroiliac joints. “I was recommended for surgery and was hungry for a cure. I read the reviews, studied Dr Sarno's body of work and voila, I fixed myself via the guidance in a book—not via physiotherapists or chiropractors, or pain medications—just knowledge and implementation,” shares Bajaj.

The book inspired her to help people with chronic pain. She is currently working on a documentary highlighting significant mind body disorders and Dr Sarno's work. The Bandra West resident concludes, “I have been lucky to have helped people and make headway in that direction. I believe the world is currently going through an epidemic of mind-body disorders and this knowledge could help the masses. If you're reading this and experiencing nagging neck or back pain, I urge you to order the book! Repressed emotions, anxiety and perfectionism can lead to disorders like back pain primarily but also, knee, shoulder, wrist, neck, ankle pain, spasms, tension headaches, IBS etc. For this to work for you- one needs courage, consistent study of the concept of TMS, complete faith and Dr Sarno's books. The results are miraculous. This book has had a deep impact on my work and my understanding of the human mind.”

The 1-Page Marketing Plan

Photo courtesy: Nehha R Khilnani

“Ever since I can remember, I have always felt this innate drive in me to build something of my own, and add value to the relationships I’ve created. Maybe that’s what being a Mumbaikar means,” shares founder of Connekting Dots PR and Brand Communications, Nehha R Khilnani. As a young entrepreneur, she believes in the importance of constantly improving her skills to stay ahead of time, and tells us that reading a wide variety of material helps her.

The Bandra West resident explains, “I’ve found this book to be extremely insightful, as it takes a very practical approach to my industry. It's focused on maintaining and retaining the relationships we build with our leads, who then become our target customers and eventually clients with whom we work for years. We often get clouded by numerous issues that arise both externally and internally. Reading helps me benefit from expert guidance, and attain clarity for my own approach, which I can then use to help those who need it at the time of crisis mostly. It helps me stay focused and calm even when endless situations keep arising unexpectedly”

