Shelf Life: How readers become friends at this unconventional book club in Mumbai

Shelf Life is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In our latest edition, we feature Mumbai Bookstagram, an eclectic club of readers who find joy in not sticking to the traditional proceedings of a book club

Mumbai Bookstagram binds together reading enthusiasts from diverse spheres of life. Photo Courtesy: Vidhya Thakkar

When Vidhya Thakkar conceived the book club Mumbai Bookstagram with her friend Siddhi, she knew it had to be unconventional. The duo started out with an aim to coalesce a mass of readers under one roof. But, the extraordinary factor about the club was to not just discuss books but to find lifetime companionship over common pursuits and the banality of life.