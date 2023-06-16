5 homemade remedies to attain facial glow this monsoon

Monsoon is around the corner and so is the bad news for skin: Humidity. We have an expert sharing homemade face packs to overcome the woes brought by monsoon

The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat and rejuvenates the environment with fresh showers. However, this weather can also take a toll on our skin, making it prone to various issues like dryness, dullness, and breakouts. Thankfully, nature has provided us with numerous ingredients that can help combat these problems.

Here are five homemade face pack recipes by Poli Dey, a skincare expert and content creator at Sharechat. These recipes are easy to make and use natural ingredients to nourish and revitalize your skin.

Note: It's always recommended to perform a patch test before applying any new face pack to ensure you don't have any adverse reactions.

Refreshing Green Tea and Honey Face Pack

Start by soaking one spoonful of green tea leaves in water for ten minutes. Once the leaves have been infused, strain them and discard the water. To the damp tea leaves, add a spoonful of honey. Apply the mixture evenly on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes. Finally, rinse your face with cold water. This face pack harnesses the antioxidant properties of green tea to keep your skin cool, while honey helps to maintain hydration.

Cooling Cucumber and Yogurt Face PacIf your skin feels burned or itchy after sun exposure, this face pack can provide relief and soothe your skin. Combine a spoonful of yogurt with cucumber paste and apply the mixture to your face. You may also apply it to your hands if needed. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off. This pack not only cools the skin but also helps heal sun-induced damage and reduces tan.

Acne-Fighting Neem and Turmeric Face Pack

To combat acne problems, create a paste by mixing 1 tablespoon of neem leaf paste with half a teaspoon of turmeric powder. If the mixture is too thick, add a little water to adjust the consistency. Apply the paste evenly on your face and allow it to dry for 15-20 minutes. Then, rinse it off. For optimal results, use this face pack three times a week to alleviate acne concerns.

Exfoliating Tomato and Sugar Face Pack

Tomatoes are excellent for clearing excess oil and dirt from the skin pores. To make an exfoliating mask, mix 1 teaspoon of sugar with the juice of 1 tomato. Apply the mixture in a circular motion on your cheeks and leave it on for 5 minutes. Once the mask has dried, thoroughly wash your face with warm water to reveal fresh, revitalized skin.

Soothing Turmeric and Rose Water Face Pack

If your skin is sunburned, this face pack can provide relief and restore your skin's natural glow. Start by stirring turmeric powder in a pan until it turns black. Then, combine 2 spoons of rose water with the turmeric powder to form a paste. Apply this mixture to the sunburned area for 5 minutes and rinse off thoroughly. Your skin will be rejuvenated and radiant.

