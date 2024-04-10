Deme by Gabriella Demetriades launches the ‘Summer of Love’ collection

The ‘Summer of Love’ collection boasts a variety of styles, from the timeless elegance of the chocolate brown gown to the bold statement of the vibrant orange malai lycra gown with daring ring cutouts.

Deme by Gabriella Demetriades has launched its "Summer of Love" collection. The label’s founder, Gabriella Demetriades, describes the collection as an ode to the carefree spirit of the season. "Flowing silhouettes that move with every step, an amalgamation of colours that kiss the skin, and a touch of playful charm that exudes confidence," she says. "This is the essence of 'Summer of Love - a collection designed to make every woman the radiant star of her summer experience.“

Soft beiges and warm rose hues evoke sunrise strolls, while earthy tones and sophisticated greys lend a touch of grounded elegance. The collection's strength lies in its versatility. Picture yourself transitioning seamlessly from a carefree beach picnic to a moonlit rendezvous under fairy lights, all thanks to this stunning range. Envision yourself in an enchanting baby blue gown that whispers serenity, a sultry maroon that channels the heat of a summer sunset, or the timeless elegance of a chocolate brown gown that transitions effortlessly from day to night.

Flowing silhouettes are the name of the game at Deme, each one celebrating the female form in all its glory. Maxi dresses crafted from buttery soft malai lycra that feels like a second skin. For a touch of contemporary intrigue, Deme has infused playful mesh details. The collection boasts a variety of styles, from the timeless elegance of the chocolate brown gown to the bold statement of the vibrant orange malai lycra gown with daring ring cutouts.

Deme elevates the game beyond colours and textures. The exquisite rose pink gown's delicate rose detailing whispers romance, shimmering with golden embellishments that hint at twilight's magic. Boldness is Deme's signature. Backs plunge daringly on sequined cowl neck gowns, while the juxtaposition of a chic rose trench coat with a sheer bodysuit and wide-leg trousers creates a look that effortlessly blends timeless elegance with modern flair. Whimsy takes centre stage in a butter yellow tube dress adorned with whimsical flared mesh panels, while Deme's signature ruching elevates the red mesh halter neck gown to a masterpiece. Here, standout features aren't just details – they're declarations.

Deme's ‘Summer of Love’ collection is for the woman who marches to the beat of her drum, owns her confidence, revels in carefree vibes, with a hint of rock and roll rebellion.

