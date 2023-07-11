Love wearing exquisite lingerie? Here is how to use it the right way

Wearing exquisite lingerie that makes women feel sensual, bold and beautiful demands spending on it extravagantly. While donning these classy pieces of fabric is empowering, adopting the right lingerie etiquette is crucial. We have experts helping you navigate through the innumerable do’s and don’ts of using lingerie and personal hygiene

To understand what fits best for you, exploring multiple lingerie styles is very effective. Photo Courtesy: Triumph International

Bold, empowering and sexy, lingerie today has evolved massively. It’s no longer only an undergarment, but a style statement in itself that holds the supreme power to boost any woman’s confidence and self-esteem. A testament to this was the launch of Victoria's Secret’s store in Mumbai that had the city’s women flocking to the mall forming a long queue outside the store to get their hands on a variety of lingerie.