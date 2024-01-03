Breaking News
Top 10 beauty trends for 2024, revealed by makeup gurus

Updated on: 04 January,2024 10:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

The Blue Beauty makeup trend for 2024 is set to make a striking statement with its Galactic Cobalt tones, remarks MAC cosmetics expert Leiya Phinao Ningshen

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock


  1. Minimal approach to foundation, with a shift towards serum-based formulations is expected
  2. Glitter makes a triumphant return to the forefront of makeup trends
  3. The balletcore fairy makeup popularised by Hailey Bieber will prevail in 2024

Thanks to social media, the trends in the realm of makeup and beauty are evolving rapidly. As the calendar flips to a new chapter, the world of beauty is gearing up for a wide array of trends. From intricately crafted contours to the enduring appeal of flawless red lips, the beauty landscape in 2024 resembles a captivating fusion of modern techniques and classic styles.

