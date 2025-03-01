Beach shacks showcase Goan cuisine, not allowed to be rented to non-Goans: BJP MLA Lobo on his 'Idli-Sambhar' remarks

Lobo said the beach shacks that lie on the beaches of Goa are given to traditional Goan inhabitants. The beach shacks are about showcasing Goan cuisine and seafood that can be sold

MLA Lobo said that he never said that people should not eat Idli Sambhar in Goa. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

BJP MLA Michael Lobo has reacted to his reported remarks that "Idli-Sambhar" sold in beach-shacks is one reason behind the decline in tourism in Goa.

MLA Lobo said that he never said that people should not eat Idli Sambhar in Goa.

"The beach shacks that lie on the beaches of Goa are given to traditional Goan inhabitants. The beach shacks are about showcasing Goan cuisine and seafood that can be sold. The beach shacks are not allowed to be subleased or rented to non-Goans to set up a business venture. They can set it up on the other side of the road or above the beach," he told ANI on Friday.

Further, he expressed concerns over the decline in foreign tourism to Goa, attributing it to a combination of factors, including negative publicity and a lack of interest from social media influencers.

Speaking to ANI, Lobo called for a collective effort from the government, the Tourism Department, and all stakeholders to address the issue and restore the state's tourism industry.

"In the last few years, we have seen a huge decline in foreign tourists visiting Goa... I addressed a press conference yesterday, stating that stakeholders are also responsible for this decline. In the last four months, we have seen Goa tourism receive a lot of negative publicity. Social media influencers have not shown much interest in Goa. The government, the Tourism Department, CM Pramod Sawant, and all the stakeholders must sit together and implement corrective measures," Lobo said.

Lobo emphasized the need for corrective measures to revive Goa's beach tourism, which he believes has been significantly affected in recent months.

"As a coastal belt MLA, I have witnessed this decline on a daily basis... All stakeholders must take responsibility to bring back the lost glory of beach tourism in Goa," the BJP MLA said.

On January 13, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte strongly opposed claims of a decline in the Country's tourism industry, citing robust growth numbers to counter the narrative.

He said that Goa's tourism industry will continue to thrive, and he's determined to "put a plug on the story of Goa's travel decline."

Speaking at the Goa Tourism Stakeholder Conclave, Khaunte revealed that the state saw a 21 per cent increase in overall footfall in 2024, with December-to-December growth jumping by 54 per cent compared to 2023.

Responding to the claims on social media about the decline in Goa tourism, Khaunte said, "In the last quarter we had a continuous attack. In December we had to decide whether to counter it or wait for the numbers and then talk about it. Taking to CM and board numbers we decided to wait. We have comfortably sailed as per the numbers."

He also highlighted that the last week of December 2024 saw a "record" of 200 flights per day.