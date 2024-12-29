BIRA 91 opens its 9th taproom in India; second in Mumbai on their ninth anniversary

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 December,2024 09:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Diners will have the chance to explore 16 taps pouring an eclectic mix of Limited Release small-batch brews, seasonal creations, and flagship beers, alongside a menu curated by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani

Spanning a sprawling 4,520 sq. ft. with a seating capacity of over 200, including a lush outdoor space for live performances and pet-friendly events. Photo Courtesy: Bira91

Indian craft beer brand BIRA 91 has opened its ninth Taproom, coinciding with their ninth anniversary. Situated in Kamala Mills area of Mumbai's Lower Parel, this new outpost builds upon BIRA 91’s growing nationwide network of experiential craft beer destinations. It is the second BIRA 91 Taproom in Mumbai, following the successful launch at T1 Domestic Terminal which happened recently this year.


Spanning a sprawling 4,520 sq. ft. with a seating capacity of over 200, including a lush outdoor space for live performances and pet-friendly events, the Kamala Mills Taproom promises to be an ideal space for beer lovers. The space’s design seamlessly blends industrial chic with natural greenery, creating a warm, inviting ambiance for patrons to enjoy.


Diners will have the chance to explore 16 taps pouring an eclectic mix of Limited Release small-batch brews, seasonal creations, and flagship beers, alongside a menu curated by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani. A proud Mumbaiker, chef Vicky has designed the offerings to reflect bold flavours inspired by local and global influences, ensuring each dish pairs perfectly with BIRA 91’s innovative beers.


Ankur Jain, founder and CEO of BIRA 91, commenting on this milestone, said, "Opening our 9th Taproom in our 9th year is a moment of immense pride for BIRA 91. Each Taproom tells the story of our journey – one of passion, innovation, and bold creativity. Mumbai, with its unmatched energy and diversity, is the perfect city to mark this milestone. We’re excited to introduce our newest outpost in Kamala Mills and continue creating a space where craft beer lovers can connect and celebrate their shared passion."

Rahul Singh, senior vice president, Pubs Vertical, BIRA 91, adds, "Our Taprooms are designed to offer exceptional craft beer experiences paired with thoughtful culinary delights. With Chef Vicky Ratnani’s expertise, our Kamala Mills Taproom features a menu that captures Mumbai’s diverse palate while complementing our beers. From live performances to immersive beer workshops, our Taproom embodies BIRA 91’s commitment to innovation and community engagement."

The Kamala Mills Taproom continues this legacy by hosting live music performances, pub quizzes, immersive workshops, and pet-friendly events, fostering a sense of community while creating memorable experiences for all.

Meal for Two: Rs 2,000 plus taxes
Drinks: Starting from Rs 299 plus taxes
Timings: 11 AM to 1 AM
●    Contact Number: [To Be Announced]
●    Address: Bira91 Taproom, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel West

