After Bandra Kurla Complex, Thane and Lower Parel in the last five years, this one is nestled in the bustling Windsor Corporate Park in the suburban neighbourhood

Butterfly High already has three outlets in the city in Bandra Kurla Complex, Thane and most recently opened in Lower Parel. Photo Courtesy: Butterfly High

Listen to this article Butterfly High opens its fourth outlet in Mumbai's Oshiwara x 00:00

Mumbai-based resto-bar Butterfly High has opened its newest outlet in Oshiwara, after Bandra Kurla Complex, Thane and Lower Parel in the last five years. This one is nestled in the bustling Windsor Corporate Park, and is their fourth outlet in the city.

Featuring hues of green, and grey dominating the structural elements are offset by lime light fixture and plenty of greenery. In an exquisite equatorial theme, the new details were intended to add warmth to the space at hand. In a city that is surrounded by chaos and hustle, it has a design direction of the dynamic father-son duo Nishant Desai and Umesh Desai. "We envisioned this fourth outpost of Butterfly High as a serene oasis, detached from its context with a dreamy calm. This inviting atmosphere is created through the different texture and colours as well as an abundance of plants integrated through the space. The space flows with warmer green and grey elements with lighter details, such as mammoth glass windows against moulded columns and dramatic wall coverings and light fixture promoting the tropical character and recalling sunrise/sunsets against a lively fresh surrounding."



As a focal point, in one corner rests the decked bar dressed in rich white Italian marble focussing on the craftsmen-ship through fluting and grooving technique. The central ceiling is dedicated to the lamps designed through metal carving leaves polished in a mellow pastel green against contrasting ruby red lamps on a dark ceiling. The lamps are fixed alongside hand-made cane/bamboo discs to develop a pattern to the exposed ceiling to regain maximum height. The configuration draws you to move around and explore the space through various seating options. The sofas/chair and tables throughout the space provide high seating areas and low nooks for dining. Each is lined in dark wood tops, contrasted by greys, blues and green fabrics. Among these is a cosy nook at the section of the restaurant, called the private dining room featuring curved niches finished with a painted wall covering, a library unit dressed with artefacts and picture frames and a printed tile flooring.



The bar promises to entice patrons to delve into a world of new flavours, exquisite ingredients, and captivating aromas under the expert guidance of their master mixologists, they can also ask to create their own cocktails. At the bar, the The Spicy Hour with just a simple twist of zesty ginger, tequila and a heavy dose of bitters is an innovative addition. Curated by head mixologist Avril Gonsalves, it showcases a delightful array of options, including refreshing and temperate choices that cater to every palate like Stealth Margherita indulging in blanco tequila shaken meticulously with agave, cool cucumber puree and hot chilli flakes. The Butterfly High’s Secret Punch is a blend of Jungle Bird and Garibaldi infused with a fresh fruit juices; The Enchanted Island has the sweetness of lychee with the sourness of grapefruit with over secret five white spirits.



As a second generation restaurateur hailing from the legacy of iconic brands such as Shiv Sagar and Mahesh Lunch Home, creating an enhanced experience has been the prime focus for Nikita Poojari, hence the food too hence has been crafted with equal thought and attention to detail.



Meticulously crafted by corporate chef, Vinayak Patil, the menu embodies a unique gastronomic vision. Diners can choose to indulge in a delightful selection of soups that encompass the ever-popular Manchow Veg/Chicken, a timeless classic, or the renowned Tomato Curry Leaf Rasam, the restaurant's signature creation. They also have salads like Butterfly High Caesar Salad Veg/Chicken as well as Indian twists to global dishes like the English Cheddar Tandoori Mushroom, the Chilly Oyster Paneer, fully loaded nachos, our signature Lotus stem chips with plum sauce, an assortment of baos, kebabs and more.



The large plates include signature handcrafted Thai curries, irresistible biryanis, burnt garlic rice, mouth-watering parathas, dan dan noodles, pastas and more. Since it is located in Mumbai, the menu also pays tribute to the vibrant state of Maharashtra with a collection of authentic favourites including kothimbir vadi and the Ranti Chicken/Mutton Sukha Pita Pocket to name a few. For dessert, they have a classic Nutella pancake, Lotus Biscoff cheesecake, Sea Salt Caramel Baked Cheesecake, as well as their signature Mario's Discovery and Rum & Nut Cake, which they say is a must-try.



With attention to detail, managing partner Nikhil Rochlani aims to push the boundaries of the menu to creating innovative surprises, including undiscovered ingredients from the sizzling kitchen to ignite flavour explosions, every aspect is carefully curated to create a unique experience.

