Paryushan Parv is a key festival in Jainism, aimed at cleansing the soul. While some people observe strict fasting and dietary restrictions, others prefer eating only Jain food during this time. Mumbai chefs share innovative Jain recipes to mark the festival
Jain Caesar Salad (L); Cottage Cheese Popcorn (R)
The Jain community is currently celebrating Paryushan Parv 2024 – a key festival dedicated to self-reflection, spiritual cleansing and forgiveness. While the Shvetambar Jain community observed the festival from August 31 to September 7, Paryushan Parv for the Digambar Jain community commenced on September 8 and will go on till September 17, coinciding with Ganeshotsav 2024.