Café Noir launches its winter festive menu with unique specials

The winter season brings with it the cold but also gives you the opportunity to enjoy deliciously warm food. It gets even better because we are right in the middle of the festive season and it is the best time to celebrate it with food. Mumbai French café Café Noir nestled in the vibrant heart of South Mumbai at One Lodha World Centre, has launched its exquisite Winter Festive Menu. Known for its charming ambiance reminiscent of timeless Parisian bistros, Café Noir wants patrons to savour an array of delectable offerings extending beyond coffee to an enchanting dining experience.

Whether you're planning a romantic evening or a leisurely brunch outing with friends, the restaurant's inviting indoor and alfresco seating options allow you to savor your culinary journey under the starlit Mumbai sky. With its intimate and cozy setting, Café Noir beckons Mumbaikars to not only relish their bakes, sandwiches, and quiches but also to discover a captivating dinner menu curated to tantalize the taste buds.

The café has expanded its offerings with a winter festive menu crafted with meticulous attention to detail, offering an exquisite selection of soups, salads, appetizers, platted courses, and desserts that capture the essence of the season.

Highlighting the seasonal charm, the new menu features an assortment of delectable offerings for the winter season. Diners can delight in comforting soups including the velvety Butternut Squash Soup and the flavorsome Bouillabaisse Soup. The salad selection boasts the vibrant Vert Winter Salad and the savory Turkey Salad, while appetizers entice with Chimichurri Chicken Skewers, Turkey Calzone, Assorted Classic Bruschetta, and more.

For the main course, patrons can relish the sumptuous Sous Vide Lamb Loin, Linguini Alta Vodka, and other delectable platted courses prepared to perfection. To culminate the dining experience on a sweet note, Café Noir presents irresistible desserts such as the tantalizing Toffee Caramel Pudding and the indulgent Pull Me Up Tiramisu.

The winter festive menu at Café Noir aims to celebrate culinary craftsmanship, blending the essence of French cuisine with the warmth of seasonal delights.

Where: World Crest, Lower Parel

When: Ongoing

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Contact for reservations: +91740049148