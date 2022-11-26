×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s father under police scanner
What even the poshest Mumbaikars couldn’t do, these G20 delegates did!
Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: 1.2 lakh children in measles-hit areas to get an extra jab
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Chilli garlic suran Here are some innovative ways for you to make yam

Chilli garlic suran? Here are some innovative ways for you to make yam

Premium

Updated on: 26 November,2022 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Available throughout the year, suran, yam or elephant’s foot yam, as it is more popularly called, may not be everybody’s favourite. Interestingly, chefs say a lot can be done with the root vegetable that may change the way you look at it and even start to enjoy it more than ever before

Chilli garlic suran? Here are some innovative ways for you to make yam

Chef Vinayak Patil at Butterfly High suggests using suran to make a delicious yam galouti kebab with a Mexican twist. Photo Courtesy: Butterfly High


When one talks about favourite vegetables, it is always those that are easily available at the neighbourhood market. They are not only made in a variety of delicious preparations across various Indian cuisines but also used in other cuisines outside of the country. While they always steal the show, there is no doubt that bitter gourd, pumpkin and ridge gourd aren’t the most popular ones because of the texture and taste as well as preparation that people have consumed over the years in their homes.

life and style indian food mumbai food Food Recipes mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK