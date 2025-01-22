Drawing from the rich cultural tapestry of Chinese communities in Singapore and Malaysia, this special Chinese New Year seasonal menu will be available till March 9

Chinese New Year will be celebrated on January 29 this year. Photo Courtesy: Bumipura

Listen to this article Chinese New Year 2025: Bumipura in Lower Parel launches limited-edition festive menu for Mumbaikars x 00:00

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Bumipura is inviting Mumbaikars to ring in the Year of the Wood Snake with a menu that celebrates tradition, prosperity, and togetherness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing from the rich cultural tapestry of Chinese communities in Singapore and Malaysia, this special Chinese New Year seasonal menu will be available from January 14 to March 9.

It’s a celebration of heritage, brought to life through thoughtful dishes and inventive cocktails that capture the spirit of the season.

This menu is specially curated around the idea of prosperity, a theme woven into every element of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Auspicious Orange cocktail takes its cue from Mandarin oranges, cherished symbols of good fortune and wealth during Lunar New Year. The vibrant blend of Dewar’s 8 Japanese smooth whiskey, Nagpur orange distillate, cardamom, simple syrup, and citric acid is finished with a festive orange chewy. It’s bright, refreshing, and rooted in tradition.

The restaurant push boundaries with another non vegetarian cocktail invention. The Porky Prosperity is a bold nod to Singapore’s iconic Bak Kwa, a barbecued pork jerky that’s synonymous with abundance and generosity. This adventurous creation combines bacon fat-washed Patron Silver tequila with campari, agave syrup, fresh lime, soya sauce, and chilli, topped with a slice of authentic Bak Kwa from Bee Cheng Hiang. It’s a daring and memorable mix that captures the essence of celebration and indulgence.

The menu also offers two vegetarian dishes that bring comforting flavours with a festive twist. The Turnip Cake, made with radish, mushroom, and soya chaap, is a beloved dim sum staple that symbolises good fortune and prosperity. Meanwhile, the Lotus Leaf Rice—jasmine rice steamed with mushrooms, cashew nuts, and pumpkin and wrapped in a fragrant lotus leaf—represents unity and celebration, essential values of the Lunar New Year.

Date: January 14 to March 9

Venue: Bumipura, Kamala Mills, Trade Tower, Unit No.1, B Wing, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

Call:+91 89761 06059 for reservations