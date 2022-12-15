Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior inspector says Kherwadi cop never sought a transfer
Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers
Maharashtra: Govt to keep track of inter-faith, inter-caste couples in state
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Cupcake Day Here are easy recipes to make during the holiday season

Cupcake Day: Here are easy recipes to make during the holiday season

Premium

Updated on: 15 December,2022 11:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Top

On National Cupcake Day, satisfy your sweet cravings by whipping up these simple yet delicious cupcake recipes

Cupcake Day: Here are easy recipes to make during the holiday season

Celebrate the holiday season with these delicious cupcake recipes. Photo/Love and Cheesecake, JW Mariott Mumbai Sahar


National Cupcake Day is celebrated in the US on December 15 every year. In line with the upcoming holiday season, city chefs have been experimenting to offer the widest variety of cupcakes across flavour profiles. If you are someone who adores these binge-worthy delights, and like to spend time in the kitchen, we’ve got city chefs to share easy cupcake recipes that can be mastered in no-time.  

life and style mumbai indian food mumbai food Food Recipes

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK