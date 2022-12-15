Cupcake Day: Here are easy recipes to make during the holiday season

On National Cupcake Day, satisfy your sweet cravings by whipping up these simple yet delicious cupcake recipes

Celebrate the holiday season with these delicious cupcake recipes. Photo/Love and Cheesecake, JW Mariott Mumbai Sahar

National Cupcake Day is celebrated in the US on December 15 every year. In line with the upcoming holiday season, city chefs have been experimenting to offer the widest variety of cupcakes across flavour profiles. If you are someone who adores these binge-worthy delights, and like to spend time in the kitchen, we’ve got city chefs to share easy cupcake recipes that can be mastered in no-time.

