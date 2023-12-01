Delve into unique meat cutting and smoking techniques with Chef Chris in Pune

Chef Chris, known for his meat cutting and smoking techniques, including the legendary 18-hour brisket, is set to elevate the dining experience at Cobbler & Crew, Pune

Chef Christopher Fernandes

A unique food experience awaits culinary enthusiasts in Pune on December 2nd and 3rd. This culinary spectacle will feature Chef Christopher Fernandes, a gastronomic maestro from Goa, and Law & Order from Amsterdam, listed in the 50 best bars discovery. The event is poised to enhance Cobbler & Crew as a must-visit destination in Pune.

His personally crafted smokers promise to captivate with both their design and aromas from creations like 18-hour brisket, miso coconut & chili prawns and pork chop with smoked black garlic butter.

With a history of hosting exclusive events for limited edition gins and showcasing open-fire cooking at picturesque locations, such as The Table Farm in Alibaug and the exclusive Smoke Table at the Four Seasons Conservatory and Magazine St. Kitchen, Chef Chris brings his culinary symphony to Pune in an exciting two day pop-up at Cobbler & Crew.

"Pune's culinary energy is contagious, and I'm excited to bring the smoke table experience to Cobbler & Crew for a unique two-day pop-up. Live-fire cooking is my passion, and here, I aim to introduce people to the art of aged, cured, and smoked meats. The focus is on appreciating the beauty of low and slow cooking, using minimal ingredients to achieve maximum flavours.

On the first day, immerse yourself in a gastronomic adventure with his food pairings alongside Law & Order's distinctive cocktails. Each dish tells a story of

craftsmanship and flavour evolution. On the second day, the hosts continue the journey, elevating the experience with Cobbler & Crew's signature cocktails crafted by Head Mixologist Partner Mayur Marne.

But the culinary journey doesn't end there. Cocktails of Tomorrow will elevate the experience by bringing Law & Order from Amsterdam in collaboration with Bacardi. Despite its serious name, Law & Order is a fun and unpretentious bar in Amsterdam, listed in the 50 best bars discovery, offering a living room feel and a casual attitude.

Against the backdrop of a classic 16th-century setting, this modern cocktail bar is where vintage hip-hop meets aristocratic style. Vitaly Alekseyev and Sergej Platanov, two Russian cocktail virtuosos, and their team of bartenders are set to rule the Amsterdam cocktail landscape. Now, they bring their expertise to Pune in collaboration with Cocktails of Tomorrow.

"We are excited as we prepare to host Law & Order's exclusive bar takeover, making its debut in Pune. This isn't just about cocktails; it's a sensory journey where meticulous craftsmanship blends seamlessly with the ambiance. We're doubly thrilled to unveil the unique charm of Law & Order's signature drinks to Pune, coupled with the excitement of Chef Chris making his first appearance in the city," shares Vijeta Sing, Partner at Cobbler & Crew.

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind experience! Join us at Cobbler & Crew in Kalyani Nagar on December 2nd and 3rd, 2023, for a weekend filled with exceptional culinary delights and innovative cocktails.

Event Details:

Day 1: December 2, Saturday: Chef Chris and Law & Order Guest Shift and Bar Take-over at Cobbler & Crew

Day 2: December 3, Sunday: Chef Chris Guest Shift at Cobbler & Crew