International Merlot Day 2023: Here’s what you need to know about the wine and how to pair it with your food

With the festive season here and wine a favourite of many people to sip on during this time of the year, mid-day.com spoke to city experts to learn more. As the world also coincidentally celebrates International Merlot Day on November 7 earlier this month, a food and beverages expert, and sommelier, dwell on the flavour notes and food pairings

Every year, the world observes International Merlot Day on November 7 to celebrate the wine. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

The world observes International Merlot Day on November 7 to celebrate the French wine Merlot is a red wine made from the merlot grape variety, and is available around the world Wine drinkers can look out for plum, blackberries, apart from red fruits and cherry notes

“Merlot is an oft-misunderstood Bordeaux classic,” shares Mumbai-based food and beverage expert Shreyas Bhagat. “It can be velvety and plummy, or rich and oaky,” he adds. You have to have the taste for wine to be able to appreciate it and enjoy it to the fullest. With so many wines available in the world, the possibilities of drinking different types of wine are endless, and the flavour notes, as Bhagat, who is the director of food and beverage at Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport points out, are a wide variety. So how does one enjoy a glass of Merlot and what kind of food can you pair with it? He says there are many ways.