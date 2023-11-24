Maggie lasagna? Innovative recipes to try if you love relishing spicy and tangy Maggi

From a simple dish that required only water to becoming a whole spicy affair, Maggi has witnessed countless variations. If you like your Maggi with added flavours, we bring you some innovative variations of this staple that are sure to salivate your mouth

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

From being a quick midnight snack, a saviour of college students living away from home to being an actual delicacy in the hilly and chilly regions of India, Maggi has been ruling the hearts of Indians for decades.



Each Indian who loves Maggi likes it being cooked in a certain way. Some love to slurp up the soupy noodles, some like to eat it a bit undercooked while some love to relish it with ketchup.



While most of us will never be able to understand how some people relish Maggi with ketchup, we definitely have developed a taste for various Maggi variations.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw people following a viral Maggi trend that involved mixing boiled Maggi in a mixture made from garlic, green chillies, red chilli flakes sesame seeds and hot oil. Today, we see Indians experimenting with Maggi more than ever.



If you are someone who loves to try out Maggi in different forms, here are a few home chefs and Maggi lovers sharing their unique recipes for you to try.



Maggi lasagna and Korean-style Maggi by Mumbai-based home chef and entrepreneur, Bijal Shah

Shah, besides being a home chef, also takes cooking classes which allows her to innovate with various food items, create new recipes and post about the same on Instagram. Maggi lasagna is a result of this.