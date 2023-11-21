Winter special: Indulge in a delectable ramen menu at this Mumbai restaurant

As the winter chill sets in, this restaurant in Mumbai crafts a ‘Ramen Fest Menu’ for all Asian cuisine lovers, where each dish is prepared to deliver a heartwarming hug in every bite

Winters call for soul-satisfying pipping hot soups made with healthy ingredients. An upgraded version that adds more flavour to a warm drink is a ramen bowl. With the popularity and liking towards ramen rising in India, the dish makes up for a perfect winter food to relish in the cool weather.

Further, its perfect blend of flavours brought on by a number of natural ingredients adds to the overall taste making it a comfort food for many. While one gets a ready-to-make ramen packet in the market, the fun of slurping on some freshly prepared ramen made from scratch is incomparable.

As the winter chill sets in, Tao Asian Kitchen crafts a special ‘Ramen Fest Menu’ for all Asian cuisine lovers, where each dish is prepared to deliver a heartwarming hug in every bite. This culinary extravaganza introduces brand-new, specially curated ramen dishes, designed to warm your heart and satisfy your taste buds.



Tao Asian Kitchen’s head chef and his team from Nepal have put together an exquisite menu that includes a variety of Asian delights, from scrumptious dim sum to mouth-watering sushi. With the introduction of the Ramen Fest menu, they are taking their culinary expertise to a whole new level.



The Ramen Fest menu boasts a delectable selection of ramen bowls, each uniquely crafted to provide an unforgettable dining experience. From the bold and flavourful Kimchi, spicy ramen loaded with kimchi and shiitake mushrooms for a flavourful experience, to Spicy Garlic, a deliciously spicy and vegan ramen with tender noodles, fresh veggies, tofu that provides a spicy kick there's something for every palate.

The Creamy Vegan Peanut ramen brings a Thai-inspired twist with its unique creamy peanut flavours, while the Miso ramen offers a satisfying and savoury vegetable broth. Additionally, the Curry ramen combines Japanese ramen with aromatic curry for a delightful fusion. Priced at just Rs 899, these ramen bowls are a steal.



If you're craving something unique, don't miss the Teokbokki – Korean rice cakes cooked in your preferred sauce – at just Rs 749.



Warm up your winter with the tantalising flavours of Tao Asian Kitchen's Ramen Fest Menu. Don't miss this opportunity to embark on a culinary journey.