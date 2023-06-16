A Delhi street vendor recently went viral for creating a mutton curry-inspired version of Maggi noodles for a whopping R400. Here’s our curation of oddball, quirky versions of this streetside favourite that are wallet-friendly too

Kulhad fire cheese Maggi

Served at a tiny stall in Kalyan, this version is presented in a kulhad and topped with shredded cheese that is cooked under a flame to give the dish a smoky flavour.

At: Maggi Wala, Birla College Campus Road, Gauripada Khadakpada Road, Kalyan West.

Time: 4 pm to 12 am

Log on to: @maggiwala_

Call: 8452991582

Cost: Rs 120

Schezwan cheese Maggi

This version includes a spicy home-made schezwan sauce, added masala and some cheese to balance the flavour.

At: Vinay Sandwiches, Maggi and Pasta, Mindspace, Khaugalli, Malad West

Time: 12 pm to 10.30 pm

Cost: Rs 60

Maggi sizzler

This kerbside eatery in Powai whips up different versions of Maggi but their sizzler takes the cake. Loaded with sauces and fries, one serving is enough to fill your tummy.

At: Hungry Head, Shop number 1, Central Avenue Road, Hiranandani Gardens Powai.

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy

Call: 9920696863

Cost: Rs 340

Corn pasta Maggi

WTC Manoj Pasta is famous for its pasta dishes. But many tend to miss out on the delicious Maggi that the stall serves. The fusion corn pasta Maggi is loved by college goers around the city.

At: WTC Manoj Pasta, Shop number 4, opposite World Trade Centre Gate 7, Cuffe Parade.

Time: 5 pm to 12.30 am

Log on to: Zomato

Call: 8898854851

Cost: Rs 170



(Left) Maggi thaali served in Matunga. Pic courtesy/Instagram (right) Schezwan cheese Maggi from Malad. Pic courtesy/Rajesh Lohar

Maggi thaali

This offering serves seven flavours in one dish, including crispy Maggi, Italiano Maggi, classic Maggi, cheese Maggi, hara bhara Maggi and Maggi soup.

At: Cheesy Adda, Ground Floor, Noor Mahal, near King’s Circle, Matunga West.

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Log on to: @messyaddaa.mumbai

Call: 93121838095

Cost: Rs 500

Samosa Maggi

If you love samosa and Maggi, this delicious fusion served in a cheesy and spicy mix makes for a hearty meal.

At: Kill No Kalorie, Kulkarni CHS, near Sai Baba Mandir, Naupada, Thane West.

Time: 12.30 pm to 10 pm

Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy

Call: 8082160869

Cost: Rs 140



(Left and above) The mutton Maggi served in Delhi. Pic courtesy/Harry Uppal (right) Maggi vada pav in Ghatkopar. Pic courtesy/Gourmet Musafir

Maggi vada pav

This inspired spin salutes two streetside favourites. With classic masala Maggi filling, this vada pav should be on your must-try list.

At: Laxman’s Om Vada Pav, Sri Sati Krupa Shopping Center, Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East.

Time: 9 am to 9.30 pm

Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy

Call: 9892602572

Cost: Rs 30

Harissa Maggi

This tribute to the humble Maggi is prepared with Tunisian red chilli sauce that seems to be a hit according to local fans.

At: Friska, A/23, Vikram Apartments, Gokhale Road, Dadar West. Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy

Cost: Rs 100