Breaking News
Police arrest history-sheeter
Civic body begins search for alternative sources of drinking water
Awareness, common bins for this trash, please!
Out of 910 roads, only 38 concreted by BMC before rains
Crime branch arrests serial mobile thief involved in 25 cases
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Maggi vada pav to Harissa Maggi Here are 8 cheap and quirky versions of Maggi noodles to enjoy in Mumbai

Maggi vada pav to Harissa Maggi: Here are 8 cheap and quirky versions of Maggi noodles to enjoy in Mumbai

Updated on: 16 June,2023 08:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Chavan | aditi.chavan@mid-day.com

Top

A Delhi street vendor recently went viral for creating a mutton curry-inspired version of Maggi noodles for a whopping R400. Here’s our curation of oddball, quirky versions of this streetside favourite that are wallet-friendly too

Maggi vada pav to Harissa Maggi: Here are 8 cheap and quirky versions of Maggi noodles to enjoy in Mumbai

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Maggi vada pav to Harissa Maggi: Here are 8 cheap and quirky versions of Maggi noodles to enjoy in Mumbai
x
00:00

Kulhad fire cheese Maggi


Served at a tiny stall in Kalyan, this version is presented in a kulhad and topped with shredded cheese that is cooked under a flame to give the dish a smoky flavour.
At: Maggi Wala, Birla College Campus Road, Gauripada Khadakpada Road, Kalyan West.
Time: 4 pm to 12 am
Log on to: @maggiwala_
Call: 8452991582
Cost: Rs 120


Schezwan cheese Maggi


This version includes a spicy home-made schezwan sauce, added masala and some cheese to balance the flavour.
At: Vinay Sandwiches, Maggi and Pasta, Mindspace, Khaugalli, Malad West
Time: 12 pm to 10.30 pm
Cost: Rs 60

Maggi sizzler

This kerbside eatery in Powai whips up different versions of Maggi but their sizzler takes the cake. Loaded with sauces and fries, one serving is enough to fill your tummy.
At: Hungry Head, Shop number 1, Central Avenue Road, Hiranandani Gardens Powai. 
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy 
Call: 9920696863
Cost: Rs 340

Corn pasta Maggi

WTC Manoj Pasta is famous for its pasta dishes. But many tend to miss out on the delicious Maggi that the stall serves. The fusion corn pasta Maggi is loved by college goers around the city.
At: WTC Manoj Pasta, Shop number 4, opposite World Trade Centre Gate 7, Cuffe Parade.
Time: 5 pm to 12.30 am
Log on to: Zomato
Call: 8898854851
Cost: Rs 170

(Left) Maggi thaali served in Matunga. Pic courtesy/Instagram (right) Schezwan cheese Maggi from Malad. Pic courtesy/Rajesh Lohar
(Left) Maggi thaali served in Matunga. Pic courtesy/Instagram (right) Schezwan cheese Maggi from Malad. Pic courtesy/Rajesh Lohar

Maggi thaali

This offering serves seven flavours in one dish, including crispy Maggi, Italiano Maggi, classic Maggi, cheese Maggi, hara bhara Maggi and Maggi soup.
At: Cheesy Adda, Ground Floor, Noor Mahal, near King’s Circle, Matunga West.
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Log on to: @messyaddaa.mumbai
Call: 93121838095
Cost: Rs 500

Samosa Maggi

If you love samosa and Maggi, this delicious fusion served in a cheesy and spicy mix makes for a hearty meal.
At: Kill No Kalorie, Kulkarni CHS, near Sai Baba Mandir, Naupada, Thane West.  
Time: 12.30 pm to 10 pm  
Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy 
Call: 8082160869 
Cost: Rs 140

(Left and above) The mutton Maggi served in Delhi. Pic courtesy/Harry Uppal (right) Maggi vada pav in Ghatkopar. Pic courtesy/Gourmet Musafir
(Left and above) The mutton Maggi served in Delhi. Pic courtesy/Harry Uppal (right) Maggi vada pav in Ghatkopar. Pic courtesy/Gourmet Musafir

Maggi vada pav

This inspired spin salutes two streetside favourites. With  classic masala Maggi filling, this vada pav should be on your must-try list.
At: Laxman’s Om Vada Pav, Sri Sati Krupa Shopping Center, Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East. 
Time: 9 am to 9.30 pm 
Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy
Call: 9892602572 
Cost: Rs 30

Harissa Maggi

This tribute to the humble Maggi is prepared with Tunisian red chilli sauce that seems to be a hit according to local fans.
At: Friska, A/23, Vikram Apartments, Gokhale Road, Dadar West.  Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy
Cost: Rs 100

life and style mumbai mumbai guide indian food mumbai food Food and drink Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK