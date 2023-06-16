A Delhi street vendor recently went viral for creating a mutton curry-inspired version of Maggi noodles for a whopping R400. Here’s our curation of oddball, quirky versions of this streetside favourite that are wallet-friendly too
Representative Image
Kulhad fire cheese Maggi
Served at a tiny stall in Kalyan, this version is presented in a kulhad and topped with shredded cheese that is cooked under a flame to give the dish a smoky flavour.
At: Maggi Wala, Birla College Campus Road, Gauripada Khadakpada Road, Kalyan West.
Time: 4 pm to 12 am
Log on to: @maggiwala_
Call: 8452991582
Cost: Rs 120
Schezwan cheese Maggi
This version includes a spicy home-made schezwan sauce, added masala and some cheese to balance the flavour.
At: Vinay Sandwiches, Maggi and Pasta, Mindspace, Khaugalli, Malad West
Time: 12 pm to 10.30 pm
Cost: Rs 60
Maggi sizzler
This kerbside eatery in Powai whips up different versions of Maggi but their sizzler takes the cake. Loaded with sauces and fries, one serving is enough to fill your tummy.
At: Hungry Head, Shop number 1, Central Avenue Road, Hiranandani Gardens Powai.
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy
Call: 9920696863
Cost: Rs 340
Corn pasta Maggi
WTC Manoj Pasta is famous for its pasta dishes. But many tend to miss out on the delicious Maggi that the stall serves. The fusion corn pasta Maggi is loved by college goers around the city.
At: WTC Manoj Pasta, Shop number 4, opposite World Trade Centre Gate 7, Cuffe Parade.
Time: 5 pm to 12.30 am
Log on to: Zomato
Call: 8898854851
Cost: Rs 170
(Left) Maggi thaali served in Matunga. Pic courtesy/Instagram (right) Schezwan cheese Maggi from Malad. Pic courtesy/Rajesh Lohar
Maggi thaali
This offering serves seven flavours in one dish, including crispy Maggi, Italiano Maggi, classic Maggi, cheese Maggi, hara bhara Maggi and Maggi soup.
At: Cheesy Adda, Ground Floor, Noor Mahal, near King’s Circle, Matunga West.
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Log on to: @messyaddaa.mumbai
Call: 93121838095
Cost: Rs 500
Samosa Maggi
If you love samosa and Maggi, this delicious fusion served in a cheesy and spicy mix makes for a hearty meal.
At: Kill No Kalorie, Kulkarni CHS, near Sai Baba Mandir, Naupada, Thane West.
Time: 12.30 pm to 10 pm
Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy
Call: 8082160869
Cost: Rs 140
(Left and above) The mutton Maggi served in Delhi. Pic courtesy/Harry Uppal (right) Maggi vada pav in Ghatkopar. Pic courtesy/Gourmet Musafir
Maggi vada pav
This inspired spin salutes two streetside favourites. With classic masala Maggi filling, this vada pav should be on your must-try list.
At: Laxman’s Om Vada Pav, Sri Sati Krupa Shopping Center, Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East.
Time: 9 am to 9.30 pm
Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy
Call: 9892602572
Cost: Rs 30
Harissa Maggi
This tribute to the humble Maggi is prepared with Tunisian red chilli sauce that seems to be a hit according to local fans.
At: Friska, A/23, Vikram Apartments, Gokhale Road, Dadar West. Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Log on to: Zomato or Swiggy
Cost: Rs 100