Easter 2023: Indulge in a feast by dining at these Mumbai restaurants

If you don’t want to spend your time at home cooking for the festival and want to skip it for a feast at your neighbourhood restaurant, then we have got you covered. There are quite a few Mumbai restaurants who have put together Easter special menus that can be enjoyed all day and we have curated a list of them for you from all over the city

At Slink & Bardot, expect to go on a world tour with delicious dishes from all over. Photo Courtesy: Slink & Bardot

Mumbaikars will be celebrating Easter in a bigger and better way this year than ever before after the highs and lows of the Covid-19 pandemic. While many may opt to enjoy the feast with people in their homes, there are others who will be looking to let their hair down and go out to a restaurant and enjoy the day with their loved ones for either brunch, lunch or dinner.



Everybody deserves a delicious meal that doesn’t involve them toiling in the kitchen, especially on a celebratory day when all you want to do is eat, drink and make merry. Interestingly, there are many restaurants in the Mumbai that have put together Easter menus which have dishes that are both traditional and innovative and can be savoured with every bite.



If you are looking to enjoy a meal in Mumbai at some of your favourite restaurants, keep this list handy to pick the dishes and cuisines you are currently craving. It is even better if it isn’t something that you traditionally make at home because don’t we all love being surprised?



Easter treats

If you want to gorge on the different types of Easter goodies then head to Café Noir in Lower Parel where you can not only enjoy French and Italian cuisine but also some other specials. The menu, which has been created particularly for the occasion, includes Easter Fruit Tarts, 73% Dark Chocolate, Soaked Cranberry, Mango Mousse Creme Diplomat, Dark Choco Chip Cookies and Easter Carrot Cake too. What better way to enjoy Easter than with some delicious, sweet treats?



When: April 9

Where: Café Noir, Lower Parel West

Time: 10 am - 10:30 pm

Price: Rs 150 onwards plus taxes for Easter goodies

For reservations: 074004 91481



Goan and Portuguese feast

If you don’t want to trave all the way to Lower Parel, then stop over at O Pedro in Bandra Kurla Complex for a delicious Goan and Portuguese Easter menu special. Start with some heady cocktails like Easter Punch, Strange Gimlet or Pedro’s Daiquiri and follow it up with some mouthwatering food. A mix of small and big plates, the menu includes a wide variety of dishes such as Smoked Bone Marrow Toast, Pumpkin Acorda, B**F ‘Jeerem Meerem, Lamb BAF-FAD Curry and Rita’s Chicken Omelette Curry, among others, for everybody to enjoy on a lazy Sunday.



When: April 9

Where: O Pedro, Bandra Kurla Complex

Time: 11 am – 4 pm

Meal for Two: Rs 3,500 plus taxes

For reservations: 022 6534700 or +91 75065 25554



Egg-citing brunch

If you live in South Mumbai and don’t want to travel till the suburbs, then stop right over at Slink & Bardot in Worli. If you want to explore cuisines beyond India, then the themed brunch menu will take you on a world tour with their specials while you sip on heady concoction of Berry Blush or Lychee Spritz. With every dish being a feast in itself, enjoy dishes such as Braised NZ Lamb Shank, served with Mustard Mashed Potatoes and Minted Pea Puree or Maple-glazed Ham served with Roasted Root Veggies and Smoked Pork Jus and Roast Turkey, Celeriac Puree with Charred Brussels Sprouts. On the other hand, vegetarians can relish the Artichoke & Spinach Frittata, served with a Summer Salad and Warm Tomato Salsa, or the 3-cheese Zucchini & Eggplant Lasagne. For dessert, pick from Hot Cross Bun & Butter Pudding with Butterscotch & Blueberries, and Baileys Hot Chocolate with Pistachio slivers.



When: April 9

Where: Slink & Bardot, Worli

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Meal for Two: Rs 3,500 plus taxes

For reservations: 93269 65643

For the sweet tooth

If you don’t want to indulge in a lavish brunch and just want your annual share of Easter goodies, then Star Anise Patisserie could fulfil all those sweet dreams, especially if you intend to spend the festival in South Mumbai. The Colaba-based patisserie has curated a unique menu that includes the classic Hot Cross Buns along with Easter Cupcakes, Easter Stuffed Eggs, Mango Cheesecake Stuffed Easter Eggs, Choc Caramel Stuffed Easter Eggs, Bischoff Stuffed Easter Eggs and Bunny mango choc cake too.



When: April 9

Where: Star Anise Patisserie, Colaba

Time: 9 am – 12 pm

Price: Rs 60 onwards per piece

Call: 09136400940

Lavish brunch

At St Regis in Lower Parel, there are a lot of options for diners to choose from with specials at Seven Kitchens, Koishii and the Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels. While people can order the hot cross buns, Simnel cake, Easter egg brick and crafted chocolate eggs from Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels, Koishii has a special brunch, Easteria where you can start with a Pisco Sour and listen to the tunes of DJ Manish Khatri and a special act by renowned magician Chirag Jethwaney. At Seven Kitchens, chef Paul Kinny has specially crafted the menu with dishes such as Roast Pork Ribs, a live station for Turkey carvings, Pancakes and French Toast too. It does not end there because the children can also enjoy an egg hunt, painting the eggs and many other such activities to have a fun-filled day.



When: April 9

Where: The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel

Time: 11 am onwards

Price: Rs 2,800 plus taxes onwards

Call: +91 8657522956/ 022 6162 8422 / 022 6162 8000



