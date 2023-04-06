Easter 2023: From hot cross buns to meat pie, follow these recipes to make innovative dishes

As followers of Christianity prepare to celebrate Easter this weekend, they will also be enjoying a feast with lots of food, drink and music. Mid-day Online reached out to Mumbai chefs to share recipes for dishes that people can make for the festival and they are all unique in their own way

This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 9 by followers of Christianity around the world. Photo Courtesy: Smoke House Deli

As followers of Christianity all around the world observe Holy Week, it will culminate into the celebration of Easter this Sunday. Closer home, Mumbaikars will attend Easter vigil the night before and follow it with blessing their home the next day. After which, they will indulge in a feast to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, after more than forty days of fasting that starts from Ash Wednesday.



Interestingly, many people prepare for the feast in advance. There is also a hustle and bustle to cook the best kinds of dishes that are usually traditional for the occasion. While some of them are elaborate and require to be made days in advance, there are others that can be made on the day and enjoyed by family and friends. However, over the years, people have been innovating with their dishes, and also borrowing recipes from different cultures from not only around the world but also in India.



If you have been scratching your head and are still undecided about what you are going to make for the day, we have got you covered. Mid-day Online spoke to Mumbai chefs to help you plan a menu with different kinds of dishes that not only include innovative variations but also classics without which Easter is incomplete, especially after more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. It includes the classic hot cross buns which are a must as well as a mouthwatering meat pie.



Hot Cross Buns by Nitish Pawaskar, pastry chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Easter is incomplete without hot cross buns. It is a speciality that is made annually and relished on Easter Sunday morning, after mass service, either plain or with your coffee or tea. If you have always bought them and want to try your hand at making them on your own, then it's probably the best time with the long weekend ahead of us. While many fancy dishes may come along, chef Nitish Pawaskar at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar believes eating them is a tradition that can’t be missed. He explains, "The hot cross buns are a beloved Easter tradition, and what makes them special is the combination of fragrant spices, juicy stewed fruits, nuts, and the iconic cross on top. The warm, sweet aroma that fills the kitchen as they bake is reminiscent of the holiday season, making these buns a meaningful treat for Easter celebrations.”

Ingredients:

For the dough:

Flour 500 gm

Yeast 7 gm

Salt 1 tsp

Castor sugar 75 gm

Egg 1 no

Butter 50 gm, melted

Milk 300 ml, warmed with the melted butter

For the filling:

Stewed fruits and nuts 125 gm

Vanilla 1 pod

Cinnamon powder 5 gm

Nutmeg 2 gm

Orange zest 1 no

Zest of 2 lemons

For the slurry:

Slurry

Flour 75 gm

Water 50 ml

Raspberry powder 15 gm

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, yeast, salt, and castor sugar. Add the egg and melted butter with warm milk to form a dough.

2. Knead the dough until it becomes smooth and elastic, then let it rest in a warm place until it doubles in size.

3. Knock back the dough and mix in the stewed fruits and nuts, vanilla, cinnamon powder, nutmeg, orange zest, and lemon zest.

4. Knead the dough again and let it rest for 1 hour.

5. Shape the dough into 70-gram balls and place them on a greased tray. Let them proof for at least 1 hour.

6. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

7. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, water, and raspberry powder to make a thick slurry with a piping consistency.

8. Brush the proofed buns with an egg wash, then pipe the slurry on top of them to create a cross pattern.

9. Bake the buns in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until they are golden brown.

10. Remove from the oven and let them cool slightly before serving. Enjoy the delicious and fragrant hot cross buns!

Note: You can adjust the baking time and temperature according to your oven's settings and desired level of browning.



Mini Easter Pie by Sohail Karimi, executive chef, Radisson Blu Karjat, Karjat

After your fill of hot cross buns, there is always room for more food; after all, the feast has only just started. Executive chef Sohail Karimi at Radisson Blu Karjat suggests making a delicious mini Easter pie for the occasion. The fact that it can be made beyond the festival is also what Karimi says makes its ideal for a feast. He explains, "It is a unique dish as the pie is filled with flavour that people savour and enjoy this dish during celebrations. Its crispy, crunchy, flaky, soft in the middle and bite of tasty ingredients make the dish a must-have on almost every bakery stand. This dish is a complete meal by itself, with all the essential food groups, starch, protein, vegetables, and fats."

Ingredients:

Soft-boiled Eggs 5 no (refrigerated at least 3 hours or overnight)

Puff Pastry Sheets 5 sheets (3x25cm)

Raw Egg Yolk 1 no (separated from white)

Finely Grated Parmesan – 5 tbsp

For Spinach Ricotta Filling

Spinach, chopped 250 gm

Ricotta 250 gm

Parmesan, finely shredded 50 gm

Mozzarella, shredded 75 gm

Egg 1 no

Garlic clove, finely chopped 10 gm

Table salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius (200 degrees Celsius for conventional). Prepare a baking tray by covering it with baking paper.

2. Squeeze as much water as possible out of the spinach. I use a tea towel. Nobody likes a soggy pastry base.

3. Place the spinach and remaining filling ingredients in a bowl and mix well, then divide the filling into five equal portions. With wet hands, form each portion of the filling into a ball then flatten it into a 10 cm patty. Place a boiled egg in the centre of the filling and gently mould it around the egg to enclose it. Repeat with remaining filling and boiled eggs.

4. Partially thaw the pastry sheets then cut them into five 12.5 cm x 22 cm rectangles. Place a portion of filling at the end of one strip and roll to enclose. Brush the short edge with whisked egg white then finish with the seam underneath. Press the sides closed, sealing with egg white. Place it on the baking tray then repeat to make the remaining pies.

5. Brush all over with whisked egg yolk. Cut 2 x 1.5 cm incisions in the top of the pastry and sprinkle the top and sides with parmesan. Bake for 40 minutes, rotating the tray at the 20-minute mark, until golden all over. Remove from the oven and allow to stand for 5 minutes before serving. Cutting open to reveal the egg inside is the best part.

Note:

1. Soft-Boiled Eggs – Slide room-temperature eggs into a saucepan of boiling water and set a timer for 8 minutes. Remove eggs from the pan and plunge them into cold water for 10 minutes then peel the shells underwater, starting from the base. Refrigerating the eggs so the yolks are chilled all the way through ensures the yolks don’t overcook inside the pies.

2. Puff Pastry – Frozen puff pastry sheets come in 25cm squares. Cut each square in half then trim the end so it’s 22 cm long. You only need five pieces so return the sixth piece to the freezer for another use.



Citrus Jalapeno Glazed Slow Roast Chicken by Rollin Lasrado, executive chef, Smoke House Deli, across all outlets

A slow roast chicken is a classic dish for a feast but if you want to innovate with it, then chef Rollin Lasrado at Smoke House Delhi suggests making a citrus jalapeno glazed slow roast chicken with parmesan roast potatoes and creamed spinach. He explains, “Easter is the main feast of the Christians, and most Christian or Catholic families celebrate the festivities with family feasts or a grand family meal. This meal is usually celebrated around mid-day or for lunch, with a series of roasts and rich, sweet dishes. Roasts usually take centre-stage for the family lunch traditions while the children of all ages are engaged in marzipan and chocolate-filled activities, with Easter bunnies and Easter eggs.” It is also the reason why he says this definitely the best way to celebrate the festival.

Ingredients:

Roast chicken

Broiler between 1.2 -1.4 kg, dressed, washed and brined 1 no

Orange marmalade 100 gm

Jalapeno chopped

Lime, zest and juice 1 no

Butter 100 gm

Salt and pepper to taste

Red wine 100 ml

Port wine 50 ml

Chicken stock or water 50 ml

Carrot, peeled, cut into big chunks 1 no

Onion, peeled, cut in quarter 1 no

Garlic, cut in half horizontally 1 no

Parmesan roast potatoes

Potatoes, washed, cut into quarters or eights, depending on size 300 gm

Parmesan 75 gm

Cream 100 gm

Few sprigs of thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Creamed spinach

Spinach, cleaned and chopped 300 gm

Garlic, finely chopped 3 cloves

Butter 15 gm

Oil 10 ml

Cream 60 gm

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

For the chicken

1. In a bowl, mix together, the marmalade, chopped jalapeno, butter, lime zest, and lime juice to make a slightly thick paste that will work as the marinade and glaze for the chicken.

2. Slowly slide your fingers between the skin and the flesh of the chicken, and massage marinade int the gap. Leave to marinate in the fridge overnight. Keep the remaining marinade in the fridge to use as a glaze when cooking the chicken.

3. Place the carrot, onion, and garlic in an oven-proof roasting pan. And place the chicken on it. Cook in a preheated oven (180 degrees) for 10 minutes.

4. Thin down the remaining marinade a little and glaze the chicken before placing back in the oven at 200 degrees. Glaze the chicken every 5 minutes, until the glaze is over and the chicken is cooked. The entire cooking will take between 30-40 minutes, depending on the size of the chicken.

5. Once done, remove and place on serving tray.

6. Squeeze the garlic out of the skin, and mash it with the carrot and onion. Place the roasting tray on a medium flame, deglaze with wine and stock, and reduce to a sauce. Strain and serve with the chicken.

For the parmesan potatoes

1. Par-boil the potatoes in salted water with thyme until about 80% done.

2. At the same time, warm up the cream with half the parmesan, and season as required.

3. Toss the parboiled potatoes and then place them in a tray and bake with the chicken. Mix or stir the potatoes as they caramelise so that there are multiple layers of caramel mixed through. Let the potatoes over-cook as well. Top with more parmesan and cook, leaving a little to sprinkle over when serving.

4. Serve in a small crock pot with parmesan on top

For the creamed spinach

1. Heat a pan and add in the butter and a spoonful of oil.

2. Saute the garlic and add the chopped spinach.

3. Toss the spinach quickly so that it cooks and doesn’t lose too much water.

4. Take it off of the flame and add the cream and season as per taste.

Arrangement

1. Serve the chicken with the parmesan roast potatoes and the creamed spinach. Carve the chicken and serve with the pan jus, potatoes and spinach.

2. Enjoy it on your own with your favorite glass of wine, cocktail or mocktail.



