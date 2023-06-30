From authentic Maharashtrian dishes to delicious chicken wings, indulge in mouthwatering food, as Mumbai welcomes the rainy season

If you love chicken wings, head to BrewDog and feast on them to celebrate International Chicken Wings Day throughout the week. Photo Courtesy: BrewDog

Listen to this article Experience different flavours at these Mumbai restaurants this July x 00:00

With the rains here, the mango menus are almost on their way out and with that comes new menus for the monsoon season. There are many different kinds of cuisines that restaurants are exploring at this time. It not only includes some delicious traditional dishes from the Maharashtrian cuisine but also celebrating chicken wings, which is a favourite among many people because it also happens to be International Chicken Wings Day on July 1. With the growing interest in craft beers, there are also new beers on tap that can be enjoyed by all those who love beer.

Here are some of the new experiences and menus in Mumbai this July, and this only the start of it all.



Taste of Maharashtra

If you love Maharashtrian food, then head over to Grand Hyatt Mumbai for a meal by Suvarna Bagul of the recently concluded MasterChef India Season 7 enticing people with her food through her culinary expertise. Diners will get to savour Roasted Sweet Potato with Ambi Dal, Mass Wadi with Mango Coconut Curry, and Stuffed Tiger Prawns among other dishes, along with a delicious Kharwas for dessert.

Where: Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, Santacruz East

When: July 2

Time: 12:30 pm onwards

Price: Rs 2,850 plus taxes per person

Chicken wings and beer

If you love chicken wings, then this is going to be fun because Brewdog has a Chicken Wings and Beer festival this July to celebrate Chicken Wings Week while marking International Chicken Wings Day on July 1. Diners can enjoy unlimited wings for 90 minutes from placing the order at any of their outlets in the city and pair them along with delicious sauces and wash them down with beer. Indulge in the traditional tangy and smoky BBQ Chicken Wings or variants like the Makhani Chicken Wings or try the Schezwan Chicken Wings or the Tandoor Spiced Chicken Wings if you like something spicy.

Where: BrewDog, across all outlets

When: July 1 – July 8

Time: 12 noon – 1:30 am

Price: Rs 799 plus taxes per person

Flavours of beer

Just ahead of International Beer Day in August, Independence Brewing Company has launched new beers for all beer lovers in Mumbai. Those who love it can indulge in a newly brewed Tropical Lager called ‘Trickster’ and the ‘Buzzin’ Bee’, which is the Belgian style Honey Blond Ale. While the first one has tropical aromas with citrusy flavours and caramel sweetness, the other one has the flavour of organic honey. Diners can enjoy the tropical beer with Crumbed Fried brie or some fiery Hot Fried Chicken or the classic Roast Chicken or the ale with some Fusilli Pesto, Spaghetti Aglio Olio and Thai Chicken Krapaw or the Three Meat Pizza. End your meal with either the Mango Panna Cotta, Baklava Cheesecake or the Belgian Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, across all outlets

When: Ongoing

Time: 11 am - 1:30 am