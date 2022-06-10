Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Experience these unique flavours from five Indian states

Experience these unique flavours from five Indian states

Updated on: 10 June,2022 06:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

If you are looking to experience the taste of India, here's a quick guide to the five of the most popular dishes from five Indian states you must try

Experience these unique flavours from five Indian states

Image for representation: iStock


Trying out the local not-so-popular dishes gives an individual the authentic flavours of a country, usually celebrated and preserved by the indigenous communities of the region. India, a country blessed with diversity is one such nation.

A nation with a rich diverse culture, fashion, languages and food preparation, innovation is at the centre with ingredients being prepped and cooked very differently from one region to the next.




Here's a quick guide for your next regional meal:

Nagaland: Bamboo shoots curry

When you visit the Northeast region of India, you will discover Pork curry with bamboo shoots is not only famous among the Naga people, but also throughout the region. The curry is made with dry bamboo shoots, chillies, and herbs. The dish is best served with steaming rice and fresh boiled vegetables on the side.

Telengana: Biryani

Biryani is not only popular among Indians, but it also has a global reputation. The Hyderabadi version consists of kachchi (raw) biryani, and the pakki (cooked) biryani.

Gujarat: Dhokla

If you're looking for something light, soft, and sweet, the Gujarat's Dhokla is the dish for you. Dhoklas is made from fermented rice and split chickpea batter and can be eaten as a breakfast, main course, side dish, or snack.

Maharashtra: Misal Pav

When Mumbaikars are at a loss for what to eat for breakfast, they turn to Misal Pav. It is a popular Maharashtra street food. The dish is made with sprouts, finely diced onions, tomatoes, and a spiced mixture that is served with pan heated pav.

Kashmir: Rogan Josh

Kashmiri Rogan Josh is as well-known as the other dishes mentioned above. Rogan Josh is a lamb dish flavoured with onions, yoghurt and spices. The dish is best served with steaming rice.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

life and style indian food

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK