What is Mumbai cooking for Naivedya platter?

From Gulawani to Aluwadi, Mumbai chefs share innovative recipes to prep up Naivedya platter for Ganesh Chaturthi

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Gulawani is a traditional Maharashtrian dish made from jaggery and whole wheat flour Aluwadi is a savoury item made from colocasia leaves, flour mixture, rolled and fried From Gulawani to Aluwadi, Mumbai chefs share innovative recipes

In its true essence, Naivedya in Sanskrit translates to 'a special offering to God.' With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, devotees are gearing up to prepare a holy feast as an offering to the Elephant God. While each household has its own take on it, a typical naivedya thali spans six flavours - sweet, salt, bitter, sour, astringent and spicy on one single plate.