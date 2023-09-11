Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > What is Mumbai cooking for Naivedya platter

What is Mumbai cooking for Naivedya platter?

Premium

Updated on: 11 September,2023 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

From Gulawani to Aluwadi, Mumbai chefs share innovative recipes to prep up Naivedya platter for Ganesh Chaturthi

What is Mumbai cooking for Naivedya platter?

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock


Key Highlights

  1. Gulawani is a traditional Maharashtrian dish made from jaggery and whole wheat flour
  2. Aluwadi is a savoury item made from colocasia leaves, flour mixture, rolled and fried
  3. From Gulawani to Aluwadi, Mumbai chefs share innovative recipes

In its true essence, Naivedya in Sanskrit translates to 'a special offering to God.' With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, devotees are gearing up to prepare a holy feast as an offering to the Elephant God. While each household has its own take on it, a typical naivedya thali spans six flavours - sweet, salt, bitter, sour, astringent and spicy on one single plate. 

mumbai food Food Recipes indian food ganesh chaturthi Lifestyle news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK