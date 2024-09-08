Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: There will be a surge in gourmet, diet and fusion verions of mithai, predict experts

78.8 per cent of experts predict a surge in gourmet mithai, where traditional sweets are elevated with premium ingredients, exquisite packaging, and unique flavour combinations.

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, the nation prepares to indulge in the time-honoured tradition of offering sweets to Lord Ganesha. This year, however, the landscape of Indian mithai is set to embrace exciting new trends, reflecting the evolving tastes of a generation that appreciates both tradition and innovation.

The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 curated by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina and put together with insights from over 190 thought leaders including celebrity chefs, influential bloggers, and dedicated nutritionists, highlights the mithai trends that will shape the way we celebrate festivals in the coming year.

Mithai trends for festive delights:

1. Gourmet mithai, a celebration of heritage and innovation: India’s beloved mithai is poised for a gourmet revolution in 2024. 78.8 per cent of experts predict a surge in gourmet mithai, where traditional sweets are elevated with premium ingredients, exquisite packaging, and unique flavour combinations. As more consumers seek out artisanal experiences, mithai makers are expected to introduce creative twists on classics, ensuring that these sweets remain at the heart of our festive celebrations while appealing to modern palates.

2. Special diet version of traditional mithai, mindful indulgence: The trend toward mindful eating is influencing how we enjoy traditional sweets. With 67.3 per cent of experts forecasting a growing demand for special diet versions of mithai, 2024 will see an increase in low-sugar alternatives, sugar-free sweeteners, and vegan options. These offerings cater to health-conscious consumers who wish to partake in the festive indulgence without compromising their dietary preferences. This trend signifies a broader movement towards inclusivity in food, ensuring everyone can enjoy the festive spirit.

3. Fusion mithai, blending global influences with tradition: Fusion mithai, which blends global techniques and international flavours with traditional recipes, is expected to gain popularity, with 63.5 per cent of experts anticipating a rise in these innovative sweets. As Indian palates become more adventurous, mithai makers are embracing global influences, incorporating ingredients like matcha, dark chocolate, and berries into traditional recipes. These fusion creations are not just about novelty but also about pushing the boundaries of what mithai can be, making them a perfect addition to contemporary Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

"As India’s culinary landscape continues to evolve, mithai remains a symbol of our rich cultural heritage, yet it is also a canvas for innovation. This Ganesh Chaturthi, we’re seeing traditional sweets being reimagined in ways that reflect the diverse tastes of modern consumers. The rise of gourmet mithai underscores a growing appreciation for quality and craftsmanship, while the demand for special diet versions speaks to the broader trend of mindful indulgence. Fusion mithai, on the other hand, highlights our openness to global influences, blending them seamlessly with tradition. These trends are not just about changing tastes but are indicative of a deeper connection between food, culture, and identity," says Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, managing director of A Perfect Bite Consulting and editor of the annual Godrej Food Trends Report.