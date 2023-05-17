Ghee and butter in cocktails? Here’s why more Mumbai restaurants are experimenting with fat in cocktails

Imagine the flavour of ghee, butter, truffle or parmesan in your cocktails. Unbelievable right? Bartenders and mixologists at Mumbai restaurants are adopting the fat-washing technique and are loving every bit of the experiment

The technique called ‘fat-washing’ basically means using ingredients that release fat and using that to influence the flavour of a cocktail.

If you enjoy making cocktails, you will agree that the beauty of making the concoctions are the endless yet heady experiments. It is the use of different permutations and combinations of ingredients that could lead you to a totally different or new flavour than the one you expected, leaving you pleasantly surprised. It is precisely what Mumbai’s restaurants and bars are busy doing. Such is the need to cater to the evolved palate of the diner that they are not only exploring ideas and concepts within their own spaces but also inviting other experts in a knowledge-sharing exchange. It can be seen with the popularity and evolving nature of bar takeovers over 10 years. It is this very nature of experiments that makes it an exciting time to be in the city if you enjoy sipping on cocktails or simply want your palate to enjoy new flavours.