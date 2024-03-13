Sorozai is conceived as a culinary homage to the Goan way of life, with its name deriving from the Konkani words for ‘Soro’ (Alcohol) and 'Zai' (Would you like?)

Diners can look forward to savouring Goan Ponnos Tostada, Bombilachem Tawa Crunch, Coastal Cottage Cheese Moilee, and the signature Goan Sungtache Hooman. Photo Courtesy: Sorozai

Listen to this article Goan-themed restaurant Sorozai opens its doors to Mumbaikars in Versova x 00:00

Goan-themed restaurant Sorozai opens in Mumbai's Versova to celebrate all things from the sunshine state. It blends authentic flavours with a dash of European finesse and continental flair, inviting diners to experience the warmth of Goan life without having to leave the city.

It is launched by artists Aditi Malik and Simple Kaul from the popular nostalgic show 'Shararat', alongside the culinary genius of Ankit Anand and Suraj Shetty, and under the visionary producer Shailesh Singh, by Green Turtle Hospitality with the embodiment of Goa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capturing the spirit of Goa's cozy, vibrant local homes through its spicy seafood curries, refreshing beer and cocktails, and sweet coconut desserts, Sorozai was conceived as a culinary homage to the Goan way of life, with its name deriving from the Konkani words for ‘Soro’ (Alcohol) and 'Zai' (Would you like?), embodying the welcoming and carefree essence of Goan hospitality.

The interiors are carefully done in a symphony of colours and textures, echoing the vibrant hues of Goan streets and the soothing tones of coastal landscapes. Wooden accents and rustic furnishings evoke Goan homes' charm, while seafoam green splashes transport guests to the shores of Goa's pristine beaches.

The traditional Goan claywork and intricate tilework create an inviting and enchanting ambiance. Whether seated indoors or on the breezy terrace overlooking Versova beach, every corner of the restauranr has its charm and hospitality for which Goa is renowned. As one prepares to experience this space, the gentle rustle of palm fronds and the soft glow of warm lighting reminiscent of twilight on a Goan evening start to create an atmosphere that immerses guests into the Goan feeling while the tantalizing aromas waft from the open kitchen, where chefs expertly prepare authentic Goan delicacies.

Talking about the inspiration behind curating this dining spot, Aditi Malik, co-founder of Sorozai, shares. "For me, Sorozai isn't just a restaurant, it's a nostalgic journey back to my roots in Goa. Each dish on our menu is a tribute to the flavours that have filled my family's dining table for generations, making this venture a deeply personal endeavour."

Ankit Anand, reflecting on the ambiance and experience, remarks, "Having spent memorable moments in Goa, I can confidently say that Sorozai captures the essence of the coastal paradise flawlessly. Its captivating ambience, complete with breathtaking sundowners, mirrors the charm of Goan beaches and sunsets. As a cherished neighbourhood bar, Sorozai beckons all with its inviting atmosphere, offering a perfect setting for enjoying a refreshing beer or indulging in delectable fish fries. It's undoubtedly a must-visit destination for anyone seeking a slice of Goa right here in Mumbai."

Sorozai's food menu is a testament to the diverse and vibrant flavours of not just Goa but also many regional and continental delicacies featuring dishes that resonate with authenticity and innovation. Diners can look forward to savouring Goan Ponnos Tostada, Bombilachem Tawa Crunch, Coastal Cottage Cheese Moilee, and the signature Goan Sungtache Hooman, among others.



The cocktail menu, a pivotal aspect of Sorozai's experience, includes vibrant creations like the Goa Sunset Sip, Susegad Spritzer, and Viva Goa Margarita, each designed to refresh and invigorate the palate. To make this even better, their elaborate regional and continental additions are perfect for moments when you have cravings for pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, and more.

Simple Kaul states, "Sorozai embodies the vibrant essence of Goa - it's not just about the food, but the music, the vibe, and the spontaneous jam sessions that capture the spirit of Goa. We envision Sorozai as your daily retreat, where every visit promises a new experience, whether it's enjoying live music, soaking in the laid-back atmosphere, or simply unwinding with friends."

Suraj Shetty, lending his expertise to the restaurant's seafood selection, adds, "Bringing the ocean's treasures to Mumbai, each seafood dish at Sorozai is a story of tradition and innovation. Our aim is to capture the essence of Goa's rich seafood heritage, presenting it with a twist that surprises and delights. It's about creating a culinary journey that takes you from the bustling streets of Mumbai straight to the heart of Goa's coastal flavours."

Shailesh Singh, reflecting on the vision behind Sorozai and Green Turtle Hospitality's innovative approach, concludes, "With Sorozai, we continue our journey of providing unique dining experiences that connect with our guests on a personal level. It's a manifestation of our commitment to excellence in hospitality and our passion for exploring new culinary landscapes."