Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Gudi Padwa 2024 From Mango coconut to Jackfruit halwa try these delicious recipes this Gudi Padwa
<< Back to Elections 2024

Gudi Padwa 2024: From Mango coconut to Jackfruit halwa, try these delicious recipes this Gudi Padwa

Premium

Updated on: 09 April,2024 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

If you love eating halwa, then Indian chefs say it is time to explore the unique sweet treat this Gudi Padwa. They say you can move beyond the suji halwa to make the dish a little more celebratory by not only using summer fruits like mangoes and jackfruit but also sweet potatoes and coconuts

Gudi Padwa 2024: From Mango coconut to Jackfruit halwa, try these delicious recipes this Gudi Padwa

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

There is no need for an occasion for Indians to enjoy delicious halwa of different types but when there is one like Gudi Padwa, it is definitely an opportunity to make sure it happens in more ways than one. It gets even better if it is homemade because you get to explore the sweetness of seasonal ingredients that add their own flavour to the halwa. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gudi padwa Food Food and drink Food Recipes Indian festival lifestyle
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK