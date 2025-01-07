Home-cooked veg thali became cheaper in December but non-veg thali was costlier: Report

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 January,2025 11:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

While tomato prices fell 12 per cent on-month, helped by fresh supplies from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the cost of non-vegetarian thali grew at a faster pace due to an estimated 11 per cent on-month increase in broiler prices on a dip in production triggered by a cold wave in the north, said the CRISIL report

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: File pic

The cost of preparing a vegetarian thali at home declined 3 per cent (month-on-month) in December, while the cost of a non-vegetarian thali is estimated to have increased at a similar pace, according to a report on Monday. 


While tomato prices fell 12 per cent on-month, helped by fresh supplies from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the cost of non-vegetarian thali grew at a faster pace due to an estimated 11 per cent on-month increase in broiler prices on a dip in production triggered by a cold wave in the north, said the CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics report.


“This, coupled with a rise in festive- and wedding-season demand, along with an elevated feed cost, exacerbated the woes,” the report mentioned.


A 2 per cent and 12 per cent on-month drop in potato and onion prices, respectively, further supported the price decline of a veg thali in December.

However, on an annual basis, the rise in vegetarian thali cost was driven by an increase in tomato and potato prices, which collectively account for 24 per cent of the cost of a thali, the report mentioned.

Tomato price rose 24 per cent to Rs 47 per kg in December from Rs 38 per kg in December last year.

Potato price surged 50 per cent on a low base last year to Rs 36/kg in December 2024 from Rs 24/kg in December 23 due to an estimated 6 per cent on-year decline in production

Adding to the cost was a 16 per cent on-year jump in vegetable oil prices due to import-duty hike, coupled with higher demand during the festive and wedding seasons.

“However, an 11 per cent on-year drop in LPG fuel cost (to Rs 803 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi from Rs 903 last year) provided a partial offset,” said the report.

A veg thali comprises roti, vegetables (onion, tomato and potato), rice, dal, curd and salad. A non-veg thali has the same elements except for dal, which is replaced by chicken (broiler).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

