The celebrated chef has come a long way winning many accolades for India and himself on the world stage. However, not many people may know the journey, and giving a glimpse of that, Kapoor shared an interesting anecdote on his social media

Sanjeev Kapoor started his journey at a Mumbai hotel and went on to return to it at a higher post. Photo Courtesy: Official Instagram account of Sanjeev Kapoor

Listen to this article Did you know Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor started his career at this hotel in Mumbai? Check throwback photo x 00:00

Indian celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor is known across the world today. While he has showcased India's diverse cuisines and made the country proud not many people may know of his journey that helped him reach the top of his game started in Mumbai. In a recent post on social media, the chef, who is also a television host, shared a throwback to a younger version of himself, tracing the start of his career to Centaur Hotel in Juhu, which was very popular during that time. While his connection and contribution to the city is unforgettable, his inspiring post is one for many who are not only in hospitality but other industries too.

Taking to Instagram, he shared, “Throwback to the beginning of my journey in Mumbai…

Swipe to see two of my earliest ID cards. One from my first job in Mumbai as a young chef and the other from when I was later promoted to Executive Chef at 28 at the same place, Centaur Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. 🙏 That kitchen became my world. It challenged me, inspired me, taught me and gave me direction.”

While his journey is inspiring, Kapoor, who became a household name with the cooking show ‘Khana Khazana’ and only grew from there, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the time he spent at the hotel in Mumbai. While he was initially appointed as a chef, F & B, his journey to rise up the ladder, and be promoted as the Executive Chef speaks for itself.

He further added, “Every long shift, every mistake, every small win, every moment of learning slowly built the foundation for something I could have never imagined. From those kitchen halls to eventually getting the opportunity to host Khana Khazana on national television, the journey has been filled with growth and gratitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

A lot has changed since then. But these old ID cards are a beautiful reminder of where I came from, who I was, and the passion that started it all. 😇 Forever thankful for every step of the way and to everyone who’s walked this path with me.”

For the uninitiated, Centaur Hotel, which was a target during the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast, was renamed Tulip Star, and finally closed, and is reportedly set to be redeveloped as a residential property.