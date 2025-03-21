Every year, International Tiramisu Day is observed on March 21 to celebrate the popular Italian dessert. While there are many different cafes and restaurants to savour it, here's a list to get you started

Every year, International Tiramisu Day is observed on March 21 to celebrate the delicious dessert. Photo Courtesy: Out of the Blue

Listen to this article International Tiramisu Day 2025: Here's why you can enjoy the Italian dessert at these Mumbai places x 00:00

Mumbaikars can all agree that Mumbai has no shortage of cafés serving Tiramisu, the classic Italian dessert. While the palates and flavours may differ, mastering the art of balancing coffee-soaked layers, rich fillings, and the perfect hint of chocolate is the most important aspect of the dish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, International Tiramisu Day is observed on March 21 to celebrate the delicious dessert. Whether you're a purist or looking for a creative twist, here are some Mumbai cafés to satisfy your cravings

Café Out of the Blue, Bandra

Café Out of the Blue in Bandra serves a unique take on tiramisu. It’s made with dark chocolate ganache, ladyfinger biscuits, vanilla sponge, tiramisu syrup, and a creamy tiramisu filling. The layers are perfectly balanced, offering a rich blend of chocolate and coffee flavors with a soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture. Unlike the traditional version, which includes eggs and alcohol, Café Out of the Blue takes a different approach. This one has a deeper chocolatey twist, making it a standout dessert. Whether you're a tiramisu fan or a chocolate lover, this indulgent treat is worth trying!

Where: Cafe Out of the Blue, Bandra

Price: Rs. 474 plus taxes

Bastian, Bandra and Worli

If you’re looking for a luxurious take on tiramisu, Bastian’s version will not disappoint. Made with premium mascarpone and an intense coffee infusion, this dessert is rich, smooth, and utterly satisfying. The indulgence factor is high, much like the rest of their dessert menu. Pro tip: Go early because their tiramisu often sells out!

Where: Bastian, Bandra & Worli

Price: Rs 1,200 plus taxes

Salt Water Café, Bandra and Churchgate

A staple for gourmet lovers, Salt Water Café serves a tiramisu that is perfectly balanced between light and indulgent. Made in-house with delicate espresso-soaked sponge, velvety layers of creamy filling, and a generous dusting of cocoa, this dessert is a comforting yet refined treat. The café’s elegant European vibe makes it a perfect spot to enjoy this classic Italian dessert.

Where: Salt Water Cafe, Bandra and Churchgate

Price: Rs 310 plus taxes

CinCin, Bandra Kurla Complex

For an authentic Italian experience, CinCin’s tiramisu is a must-try. Served in a classic glass dish, this version is made with house-brewed espresso, velvety mascarpone, and cocoa dusting—just like how it’s done in Italy! The balance of coffee and creaminess makes it a top-tier choice for tiramisu connoisseurs.

Where: CinCin, BKC

Price: Rs 490 plus taxes

Americano, Kala Ghoda

Americano has been making waves in Mumbai’s food scene, and their modern take on tiramisu is one of their standout desserts. It’s an elevated version with a slight twist—expect deeper coffee notes and a hint of dark chocolate for a bold yet balanced flavor profile. A perfect ending to a meal at this buzzing eatery.

Where: Americano, Kala Ghoda

Price: Rs 550 plus taxes