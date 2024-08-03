If you are looking to get your party started with friends and family, then Indian chefs say there is a lot to experiment with if you love exploring different flavours this Gatari. Move beyond the regular fare to indulge in a mouthwatering celebration before Shravan

Gatari Amavasya is being celebrated this weekend before the start of Shravan on August 5. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Listen to this article Gatari Amavasya 2024: Follow these recipes to gorge on delicious cocktails and non-vegetarian dishes x 00:00

As people celebrate Gatari Amavasya this weekend, Maharastrians are currently celebrating with delicious non-vegetarian food and drink. A day before they will be giving up for the next one month, as they take up fasting before the festive season. While they gorge on delicious food, they will also be indulging in some alcohol, which is usually their fair share of whiskey, rum, vodka and more.



However, chefs and bartenders want you to take it up a notch by making these delicious dishes and cocktails that are a complete feast and will help you get the party started.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food

Jirey Mirem

Gatari Amavasya, popularly called Gatari, is popularly celebrated in Maharashtra but the fever extends to our neighbouring state of Goa. So, when we ask chef Somnath Rakesh, executive chef, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa in Goa, for a recipe he says the classic Goan Jirey Mirem is perfect for the occasion. He shares, 'As Gatari Amavasya holds a significant day in Goa which leads to 40 days of vegetarian food till Goan homes get ready to receive their beloved Ganpati Bappa. The classic Goan Jirey Mirem can be served as starters or as a side dish with your main course. Jeerey and Meerem in Konkani mean 'Cumin' and 'Black Pepper' and this dish derives its name from the fact that these two most flavourful spices are the prime components that give this dish its definition."



Ingredients:

Chicken, full 1 kg

Onions, large, chopped 2 nos

Tomatoes, large 2 nos

Ginger, shredded 1 inch

Garlic cloves 8 nos (crushed roughly with a mortar and pestle)

Coriander leaves, chopped a bunch

Mint leaves, chopped 3 tbsp

Oil

Salt to taste.



Method:

For masala:

1. Grind to a thick masala paste: a handful of chopped coriander leaves, 6 green chillies (reduce amount if you don’t like spicy), 8 curry leaves, 4 tbsp mint leaves, 3 tbsp each of chopped onions and tomatoes, sugar 1 tsp, 100 ml coconut vinegar and 1/4 cup water.

2. Grind to a fine powder together in a coffee mill: 20 black peppercorns, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp fennel seeds, 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 6-8 whole dried Kashmiri red chillies, 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 6-8 cloves, 2-inch cinnamon, 1 tbsp coriander seeds and 1/4 nutmeg.



For marination:

1. Marinade the chicken in salt and ginger garlic.

2. Then add the powdered spices and 30 ml of vinegar, a sprinkle of coriander leaves and all of the mint leaves and mix well.

3. Set aside for about 15 minutes.



Method:

1. In a pan, heat oil and add curry leaves and rest of onions, saute until translucent, add the rest of the tomatoes, sprinkle of the coriander leaves, season with a pinch of salt and fry for 30 seconds.

2. Add the chicken and fry well to coat the chicken pieces.

3. Lower the flame and close the lid to cook.

4. In about 5 minutes, lift off the lid and add in the masala paste and bring to a boil with as little water as possible.

5. Sprinkle the sugar and cook for another 5 minutes and turn of the flame. Garnish the dish with the rest of the chopped coriander leaves.

6. Serve the curry, which is spicy, tangy and delicious.

Cocktails

At the same property, Ishan Bhardwaj, food and beverage manager, says you can make different kinds of cocktails too. As most people are known to mix alcohols and drink to the fullest, he believes combining different alcohols in controlled proportions can lead to unexpected and delicious flavoured products. He shares, "Experimenting with flavour forward combination or technique driven creations my personal favourite being innovative ingredients. The key to creating innovative cocktails is to experiment and have fun. Don’t be afraid to try new combinations and flavours."



Dark and Dreamy

The Dark and Dreamy, he says it is a delightful mix of whisky, bourbon and amaro for a rich and complex drink.



Ingredients:

Whisky 30 ml

Bourbon 30 ml

Amaro 30 ml

Sweet vermouth

Dash of bitters

Ice cubes (optional)



Method:

1. Mix all the alcohol together.

2. Add sweet vermouth to it along with some bitters.



Special Cocktail

Shubham Gandhi, food and beverage manager at Yellow House, Goa IHCL SeleQtions, wants you to experiment with a variety of alcohols to explore different flavours. He explaisn, "Connoisseurs who are open to combination of various spirits should experiment with layered cocktails using different densities of alcohol. Make a combination of blue curacao, vodka, white rum and pineapple juice. You may like to serve it on ice or without and choose glassware accordingly."

Ingredients:

Vodka 30 ml

White rum 30 ml

Pineapple juice 30 ml

Blue curacao

Method:

1. Mix the spirits together.

2. Top it off with pineapple juice.