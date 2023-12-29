Love coastal food? End 2023 with this special menu at Coast & Bloom in Dadar in Mumbai

The limited-edition special menu curated by Chef Prasad Parab with many specials include seafood like crab, as well as chicken

The Crab Minestrone is a light and healthy soup that echoes the freshness of the ocean, blending vegetables with succulent crab meat. Photo Courtesy: Coast & Bloom

If you love coastal food and want to end 2023 on a high, then head to Coast & Bloom for its limited-edition special menu curated by Chef Prasad Parab. Raise a toast to the New Year with fresh flavours of the coast, and the scent of saltwater mingling with the live music!

Begin your journey with the Crab Minestrone — a light and healthy soup that echoes the freshness of the ocean, blending vegetables with succulent crab meat. Dive into the Bloody Mary Prawns salad, where spicy roasted prawns mingle with tomatoes and bell pepper coleslaw, invoking the reminiscence of a seaside holiday.



The Brazilian Coconut Shrimps take centre stage, with medium-sized shrimps shallow-fried to perfection and coated in a coconut creole crust, accompanied by a mango tequila dip that adds a tropical twist to your Christmas palate. The Chicken Parmesan Picatta brings a coastal sophistication with stuffed chicken, mushroom duxelles, and a parmesan crust that mirrors the richness of coastal traditions.



The Port Wine Fish presents a whole fish baked in port wine and Korean black garlic, perfectly complemented by stir-fried Asian greens, creating a symphony of flavours. Indulge in the Xmas Berry Tiramisu that harmonises velvety mascarpone with the vibrant essence of seasonal berries, flavours that capture the spirit of the holiday season in every delightful bite.

Pair with the signature bar menu - Alchemy, a mixology that goes beyond the ordinary, celebrating the magical transformation, creation, and fusion of ingredients that encapsulate the coastal reminiscence.

If you have been really want to enjoy a coastal feast, then head out this weekend with your loved ones and raise a toast for the new year.

The special menu is available till December 31 and is priced at Rs 455 plus taxes onwards.

Address: Coast & Bloom, Dadar West

Contact number: 9137019345

Time: 12 noon - 12 pm