Love GT Try these refreshing gin and tonic recipes with a twist
Love G&T? Try these refreshing gin and tonic recipes with a twist

Updated on: 09 April,2024 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

On National Gin and Tonic Day, mixologists share breezy recipes that will keep you cool this summer

AI-generated image for representational purposes only

The G&T (gin and tonic) is an iconic cocktail loved by millions across the globe. There is an old adage that says if it’s not broken why fix it, but thankfully it does not apply to the world of mixology. While there are some enthusiasts who stick to the original, bartenders and patrons have been experimenting with flavours, techniques, and ingredients to elevate this classic. On National Gin and Tonic Day, we’ve got mixologists to share some of their most refreshing, yet easy-to-make gin and tonic recipes with an exciting twist. 
 
P&T
"As summer approaches, a craving for refreshing cocktails is not far off. At the Dome bar, we serve many variations for gin lovers. One of my favourite gin and tonic versions is the P&T. The cocktail has an Asian touch with pandan leaf infused with Roku Japanese gin, and rice wine sake. To balance it all, we add honey to this unique G&T," shares Vikrant Nagaonkar, assistant bar manager at Dome, Intercontinental Marine Drive.

Food and drink cocktail Food Recipes luxury life and style lifestyle
