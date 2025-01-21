Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The river crossing that assailant used to enter India
270 trains cancelled, major block on Mumbai-Pune expressway this weekend
Mumbai: 60-year-old woman found dead in Trident Hotel room; police open probe
Mumbai: Versova locals face fresh traffic hell as Rs 18,120 cr sea link work begins
Mumbai: BMC intensifies action against single-use plastic, collects Rs 1.45 lakh in fines
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Maha Kumbh gets Uttar Pradeshs first double decker bus restaurant

Maha Kumbh gets Uttar Pradesh's first double-decker bus restaurant

Updated on: 21 January,2025 11:08 AM IST  |  Maha Kumbh Nagar (UP)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The eatery has a kitchen on the ground floor and the restaurant on the first floor, where 25 people can sit and enjoy pure vegetarian food

Maha Kumbh gets Uttar Pradesh's first double-decker bus restaurant

The restaurant opens at a time when the Maha Kumbh Mela is underway in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Photo Courtesy: PTI

Listen to this article
Maha Kumbh gets Uttar Pradesh's first double-decker bus restaurant
x
00:00

Uttar Pradesh's first double-decker bus restaurant, Pumpkin, near the media centre at Manveer Godra in Mahakumbh Nagar has been inaugurated on Monday.


The eatery has a kitchen on the ground floor and the restaurant on the first floor, where 25 people can sit and enjoy pure vegetarian food.


The Pumpkin brand being started from the Maha Kumbh will later be launched at religious places such as Varanasi, Mathura and Ayodhya.


The cost of food has been kept economical and fasting food will also be available on special occasions. 

Interestingly, Maha Kumbh Nagar is a temporary city and the 76th district spread over 10,000 acres that has been created for four months for the event.

The restaurant opens at a time when the Maha Kumbh Mela is underway in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Occurring every 12 years, it is considered one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. 

As of today, more than 1.59 million devotees take dip in Sangam despite chilly weather, dense fog on day 9 of Mahakumbh. 

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mahakumbh 2025 Prayagraj Lifestyle news Food and drink indian food Food

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK