The restaurant opens at a time when the Maha Kumbh Mela is underway in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Photo Courtesy: PTI

Uttar Pradesh's first double-decker bus restaurant, Pumpkin, near the media centre at Manveer Godra in Mahakumbh Nagar has been inaugurated on Monday.

The eatery has a kitchen on the ground floor and the restaurant on the first floor, where 25 people can sit and enjoy pure vegetarian food.

The Pumpkin brand being started from the Maha Kumbh will later be launched at religious places such as Varanasi, Mathura and Ayodhya.

The cost of food has been kept economical and fasting food will also be available on special occasions.



Interestingly, Maha Kumbh Nagar is a temporary city and the 76th district spread over 10,000 acres that has been created for four months for the event.



The restaurant opens at a time when the Maha Kumbh Mela is underway in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Occurring every 12 years, it is considered one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.



As of today, more than 1.59 million devotees take dip in Sangam despite chilly weather, dense fog on day 9 of Mahakumbh.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)