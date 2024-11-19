With voting day here, many of you will be stepping out to vote but don't forget to eat and hydrate while in the heat. Here are some quick tips

After the Lok Sabha 2024 elections earlier this year, the highly anticipated Maharashtra elections are here. While there is a lot of talk about political implications, a lot of it is going to depend on the voter turnout .

Incidentally, a lot of Mumbaikars are going to be coming out to vote but not without having to stand in long queues. It gets worse because the winter hasn't even set in so the sweltering heat is going to be hard to deal with, especially after what the last few days has shown us about the weather.

So, while many people are eager to cast their vote, Jinal Patel, dietitian at Zynova Shalby Hospital, says there are certain things to keep in mind. She explains, "On election day, many people find themselves standing in long lines for extended periods in the hot scorching sun. This can take a heavy toll on their physical well-being. Prolonged standing or exposure to heat can lead to a range of health issues like dehydration, fatigue, headache, dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps, and leg pain."

In order to avoid these health issues, Patel says it becomes crucial to take proactive steps in advance and be well-prepared before stepping outdoors. She adds, "If you are heading outdoors for voting then make sure that you are eating full meals that are jam-packed with essential nutrients to help you stay full for a longer duration. You can also pack light snacks and drinks to help you stay energized and hydrated while standing in the lines."

The Mumbai-based dietitian says for hydration, one can carry easy-to-make yet tasty drinks like buttermilk, lemonade, iced tea, fruit juice, and water. These can not only keep you hydrated but also refresh you while you vote. "You can pack yourself a quick fruit salad with fruits of your choice topped with chaat masala to elevate its taste." Sharing a quick recipe, Patel says people can try making simple healthy granola bars. Simply put together one cup of rolled oats, a dash of honey, or maple syrup for the sweetness, butter, mixed nuts, dry fruits, and a few chocolate chips for a fun twist. "Mix these ingredients well put them onto parchment paper in the baking tray and let them chill in the freezer for an hour or two until the texture becomes consistent. Once set, you can cut them into bite-size and carry them in a tiffin box for quick snacking," she adds.

Celebrity chef Aananya Banerjee also says, "People can carry granola bars and a chia/sabja seeds drink to keep them satiated and hydrated for a long time."

Granola bar

Banerjee adds a twist with some different kinds of seeds, peanut butter and even vanilla extract.

Ingredients:

Rolled oats 2 cups

Almonds, chopped 1/2 cup

Walnuts, chopped 1/2 cup

Pumpkin seeds 1/4 cup

Sunflower seeds 1/4 cup

Dried fruits (raisins, cranberries, apricots) 1/2 cup

Honey or maple syrup 1/2 cup

Peanut butter or almond butter 1/3 cup

Vanilla extract 1 tsp

A pinch of salt

Dark chocolate chips (optional) 1/4 cup

Method:

1. Toast the dry Ingredients: Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Celsius). Spread oats, almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds on a baking sheet. Toast for 8–10 minutes, stirring halfway. Let them cool.

2. Combine wet ingredients: In a saucepan, warm honey (or maple syrup) and peanut butter. Stir until smooth. Add vanilla extract and a pinch of salt.

3. Mix everything: In a large bowl, combine the toasted mixture with the wet mixture. Add dried fruits and chocolate chips (if using).

4. Shape and set: Line a square pan with parchment paper. Press the mixture firmly into the pan. Chill in the fridge for 2–3 hours or until set.

5. Cut and serve: Remove from the pan and cut into bars. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.

Chia and Sabja drink

People can also make a chia and sabja drink, she says, that has a variety of ingredients.

Ingredients:

Chia seeds 2 tsp

Sabja (basil seeds) 2 tsp

Water 1 1/2 cups (to soak seeds)

Fresh lime juice 2 tbsp

Honey or jaggery syrup 1 tbsp (optional)

Mint leaves a few

Chilled water or coconut water 2 cups

Ice cubes as needed

Method:

1. Soak the seeds: Soak chia seeds and sabja seeds in separate bowls with enough water for 10–15 minutes until they swell. Drain excess water if needed.

2. Prepare the drink: In a large pitcher, combine chilled water or coconut water, lime juice, honey (if using), and mint leaves. Stir well.

3. Add the seeds: Mix the soaked chia and sabja seeds in the drink. Let it rest for 5 minutes for flavours to blend.

If you don't have the time to make these, then Dr Vedika Premani, who is the clinical dietician at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, says you can make simple beverages like lime water with mint, coconut water, sabza water with mint, jaljeera water, sattu drink and jeera buttermilk too.

If you are looking for snacks, then Premani says you can just simply carry along nuts and seeds like almonds, pistachio, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, fruits like apples, bananas, oranges, roasted makhana, roasted kurmura, Greek yogurt and roasted channa.

At Tattva Bar and Cafe, chef Rupesh Ramnath Mokal explains, "These snacks and coolers are simple to prepare, nutritious, and perfect for staying energised while participating in democracy. A perfect snack for a long day needs to be quick, nourishing, and packed with energy to keep you going strong."

He suggests making the following dishes quickly.

1. Power Pack Wrap

Ingredients: Whole wheat wrap, hummus, fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken or tofu, and a squeeze of lemon. He shares, "The Power Pack Wrap is easy to carry, nutritious, and provides a boost of energy from protein and healthy carbs, ensuring people stay fueled throughout the day."

2. Spicy Masala Chickpeas

Ingredients: Boiled chickpeas, a dash of olive oil, chili powder, cumin, salt, and lemon juice. "This snack is protein-packed, flavorful, and o ers a burst of energy. It’s mess-free and can be enjoyed even on the move."

3. Fruit and nut energy bars

Ingredients: Rolled oats, honey, mixed nuts, dried berries, and a touch of cinnamon. Mokal adds, "Homemade energy bars are wholesome and provide a quick burst of energy. They’re lightweight, easy to carry, and don’t require refrigeration."

Coolers:

1.Lemon Basil Cooler

Ingredients: Fresh lemon juice, basil leaves, a splash of honey, and chilled water. He explains, "Refreshing and hydrating, this drink keeps you cool in the heat while providing a vitamin boost."

2. Coconut Mint Refresher

Ingredients: Fresh coconut water, mint leaves, and a hint of lime. "Naturally hydrating and packed with electrolytes, this drink ensures voters remain energised and refreshed," he concludes.

