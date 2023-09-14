Millets: Rediscovering ancient grains for a sustainable and nutritious future

Millet grains offer numerous benefits that make them a valuable addition to our diets and agricultural practices

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Millets, a diverse group of small-seeded grasses, have a long history of cultivation spanning centuries and have been a staple in the diets of various communities worldwide. “These hardy crops offer numerous advantages, such as their adaptability to diverse agro-climatic conditions and their exceptional nutritional content” Rajat Bansod from Avalon Consulting informs Midday.

However, over the years, millets have experienced a decline in India for several reasons. The decline in millet consumption in India can be attributed to various factors:

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasis on the Green Revolution: The 1960s-70s Green Revolution prioritised high-yield rice and wheat, benefiting from government support and subsidies and establishing their competitive edge in food production.

Shift in Dietary Preferences: As India experienced socioeconomic changes, dietary preferences shifted towards refined grains like rice and wheat. Consumers leaned towards more processed and convenient food options, leading to a decrease in the demand for millets.

Limited Market Access and Promotion: The availability of millets in retail outlets was restricted, and there was a lack of awareness regarding their nutritional benefits. Inadequate marketing strategies contributed to the decline in consumer demand.

Perception and Stigma: Millets were often associated with poverty and rural lifestyles, resulting in a negative perception among urban consumers. These perceptions influenced consumer choices and hindered the acceptance and integration of millets into mainstream diets.

Lack of Research and Development: Insufficient investment in research, crop improvement, and value-added product development hindered the innovation and diversification of millet-based products.

Farming Challenges: Millet cultivation faced various obstacles, including limited access to improved seeds, insufficient technical knowledge, and inadequate market infrastructure.

Despite the decline in millet cultivation, these ancient grains offer numerous benefits that make them a valuable addition to our diets and agricultural practices.

Benefits of Millets

Water savings

When we compare the water needs of rice and millets, a clear distinction emerges. Research suggests that while it takes an astonishing 5,000 liters of water to produce 1 kg rice, millets flourish with significantly lower water consumption, typically ranging from 650 to 1,200 liters.

Given these aspects, a notable transition from rice and wheat to millets in India could lead to remarkable advantages, particularly substantial water conservation. For example, even with a conservative projection of substituting just 10% of rice production with millets, it could potentially save around 545 trillion litres of water.

Daily average nutrition intake

India accounts for the second-highest number of diabetic patients, especially in urban areas, which is nearly 18% of the global count of diabetic patients. This is a visible health risk for the younger demographic. Millets are known to increase insulin sensitivity and lower the level of triglycerides and can act as a healthier substitute for the consumption of cereals like rice and wheat (See Table below).

The above workings indicate a 26 per cent increase in daily protein intake, 15x increase in iron and 32 per cent increase in fibre in addition to 7 per cent decrease in carbs.

Reduction in chemical fertiliser

Millets, rain-fed for ages, need minimal fertilizers. Unlike major cereals, some millets like finger and pearl millet can partner with nitrogen-fixing bacteria, decreasing synthetic nitrogen fertilizer demand.

They have lower nutrient demands compared to other cereals and have evolved to thrive in resource-limited environments. Millets thrive with low nutrients, resist insects, need minimal fertilizer, and mature in 70-80 days, unlike rice and wheat taking over 100 days.

Low carbon footprint

Millets are eco-friendly due to its lesser dependency on outside resources, drought resistance, and smaller carbon footprint (around 3,218 kg CO2e/ha). In contrast, wheat and rice have higher footprints (about 3,968 and 3,401 kg CO2e/ha) as per various researches.

Revival of Millets

Farmer-Centric Support and Training

State governments can provide targeted support to farmers interested in cultivating millets. This support can include financial incentives, access to quality seeds, training in modern millet farming techniques, and knowledge sharing platforms. Additionally, establishing millet farming cooperatives or farmer groups can help foster collaboration and exchange of best practices among farmers.

Investing in Research and Development to improve productivity

The primary hindrance in maintaining foodgrain production while expanding the cultivation of millets is the difference in yields of millets and cereals like wheat and rice. Millet crops have relatively lower yields in comparison. To address food security concerns due to this, it is imperative to reduce this productivity gap. This requires focussed investment in research and development on millet crops, to create improved varieties with higher yields.

Case for Millets in India:

Balancing the resources

The relation between irrigation practices and cultivation significantly influences crop yields. The implementation of policies that promote millets may result in heightened competition for water resources with rice and paddy, especially when both crops become equally profitable. Therefore, it becomes crucial to identify regions where this trade-off is minimal as it will be a key factor in ensuring sustainable agricultural practices.

Sustainable Consumption Campaigns

Encouraging consumers to choose millet-based products as a sustainable and healthier option can create a demand-driven market. Collaborating with retailers, grocery stores, and e-commerce platforms to promote millet products can lead to increased consumption.

Millets in Public Nutrition Programs

Incorporating millets into government-sponsored nutrition programs, such as school meal schemes and mid-day meals, can significantly boost their consumption. This not only increases the demand for millets but also creates a future generation of consumers who are aware of their nutritional value.

Empowering marginalised farmers

Governments and NGOs can work together to create awareness campaigns that highlight the economic benefits of millet cultivation. Initiatives such as the Odisha Millets Mission have empowered women in tribal areas to revive millet farming and exchange traditional seeds, leading to the revival of multiple millet varieties.

In conclusion, millets present a promising solution to address some of the pressing challenges we face today, from climate change and water scarcity to nutritional deficiencies and sustainable agriculture. As we look ahead, embracing millets is not just a return to our agricultural heritage but a bold step towards a more sustainable and nutritious future where the benefits of millets are cherished and integrated into mainstream diets worldwide.