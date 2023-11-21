Fort’s hidden gem: Parsi Cafe unveils tales of history, cinema and Irani flavours

Nestled within the heart of Fort, this Parsi cafe has preserved its old-world charm. Narrating tales of its bond with the silver screen and the essence of Parsi culinary heritage, the cafe traces the evolution of food in Mumbai's evolving landscape

Cafe Excelsior, Fort

Tucked away within the busy commercial precinct of South Bombay are concealed chapters of history. Preserving one such lesson from the past is Fort’s Zoroastrian Irani eatery – Café Excelsior. One of the last few places of its kind, Excelsior stands as a testament to Parsi culinary heritage.