From classic Margheritas to innovative fusion like Aglio olio Pizza, Burrata Pizza and the Smashed Burger Pizza, each pizza is meticulously crafted to perfection

Dough Bros offers a range of delivery and takeaway options, allowing customers to relish their pizzas from within the comfort of their own homes.

Listen to this article Mumbai gets a new cloud kitchen serving delectable 11-inch pizzas x 00:00

Wish to enjoy a generous-sized pizza on a cosy evening? Besides your regulars, there a is new pizza place you can check out to give your taste buds a new twist of Italian flavours.

Dough Bros, a quick-service restaurant (QSR) specialising in delectable, handcrafted pizzas, has entered the city of Mumbai. With multiple outlets strategically located across the city, Dough Bros is set to tingle the taste buds of all pizza lovers.



Dough Bros’ head chef, Chef Tom says they have the perfect slice of pizza in town-and that means the size too. ‘We believe in one size fits all - which is why we have an 11-inch pizza - which is neither a large nor a medium. Our authentic Italian flour dough recipe is an exclusive five-day fermenting process that delivers us the perfect taste of pizza in every bite.’



Chef Tom’s unique background and culture interested him in becoming a chef at a young age. His brilliance is visible in the menu and his food choices, which ties the contemporary with the classic. Having worked in Michelin-star restaurants, and with his variety of experiences, you can expect his menu at Dough Bros to be simply delicious.



His food philosophy is to make the most of the local produce available and use cooking techniques to combine unusual elements. He revels in the changing of seasons, which brings the bounty of new and exciting fruits, vegetables and herbs to cultivate and incorporate into menus to recreate the casual, fun and relaxed experience of eating pizza.



Dough Bros seeks to redefine the pizza experience for its diverse clientele. Offering an extensive menu that caters to every palate, this new pizza place incorporates the freshest, locally sourced ingredients to create an array of mouthwatering, customisable pizza options.



Dough Bros imports their flour from Italy to serve customers the authentic pizza taste in every bite. From classic Margheritas to innovative fusion like Dough Bros Aglio olio Pizza, Burrata Pizza and the Smashed Burger Pizza, each pizza is meticulously crafted to perfection, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience with every visit.



With a focus on customer convenience, Dough Bros offers a range of delivery and takeaway options, allowing customers to relish their pizzas from within the comfort of their own homes.



Depending on your location, you can place your order from food delivery apps that will have your pizza delivered from Tardeo, Lower Parel, Dadar, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Juhu, and Andheri.

ADVERTISEMENT