The menu will have nine cocktails made by Shinya Koba, chief bartender and owner of Yakoboku in Kumamoto,Ryu Fujii, founder of Craftroom in Osaka, and Hajime Yamasaki, founder of Gracenote in Kyoto

The three bartenders will be showcasing their cocktails with unique flavours. Photo Courtesy: PCO

Listen to this article PCO in Lower Parel to host unique cocktail tour with some of Japan's finest bartenders this weekend x 00:00

PCO in Lower Parel is set to host a unique Cocktail Tour that is more of a cultural exchange that brings together some of Japan's finest bartending talents for an exclusive showcase in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be led by a lineup of internationally acclaimed mixologists who will unveil their craftsmanship in a fusion of flavors and artistry.



Diners and cocktail lovers can get ready to witness three bars in one destination, led by distinguished international founders and bartenders, bringing their unique flair and creativity from different cities.



Experience the talents of Shinya Koba, chief bartender and owner of Yakoboku in Kumamoto; Ryu Fujii, Founder of Craftroom in Osaka; and Hajime Yamasaki, founder of Gracenote in Kyoto. Joining them is Nick Coldicott, author of Tokyo Cocktails and Academy Chair for 50 Best Bars.



These industry stalwarts represent four of Japan's most vibrant cities, sharing their expertise and innovative cocktail creations with the Indian audience.



Diners will have the opportunity to indulge in a curated selection of nine exquisite cocktails, each showcasing the distinctive style of these artists.

Hajime Yamasaki’s offerings include KYOTO Collins & Magic Powder, Drown in UMAMI, and WASABI Clush Slush, while Shinya Koba will present Adam’s Apple, Van Gogh’s Absinth, and Italian Chinotto. Ryu Fujii will bring to life the flavors of Fermented Lemon Highball, Sour Mosaic, and Bitter End.

This Cocktail Tour promises to be a landmark in the world of mixology, where guests can immerse themselves in the creative exchange between two rich cultures.

Where: PCO, Lower Parel, NRK House

When: 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Date: August 24, Saturday

Price: All cocktails at Rs. 800 (plus taxes)

Reservation: 99200 55588