Napoli by Shatranj in Bandra launches new Italian menu

The new menu features a splendid array of dishes for all Italian food enthusiasts, embracing traditionalists and those who prefer modern flavours. Photo Courtesy: Napoli by Shatranj

Nestled in the heart of Bandra, Mumbai, Napoli by Shatranj, has launched a new menu, inviting patrons to immerse themselves in a gastronomic adventure.



Taking their excellent food curations forward, the restaurant promises to continuously offer an authentic Italian dining experience. The new menu is meticulously sourced locally for the freshest ingredients, offering both traditional meat options and vegan alternatives for a well-rounded dining experience that pays homage to Italy's gastronomical prowess.

The new menu features a splendid array of dishes for all Italian food enthusiasts, embracing traditionalists and those who prefer modern flavours. Some top items on the menu include the creamy and indulgent Burrata, adorned with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil, the Avocado e Tonno, a refreshing mix of ripe avocados, spicy chillies, and red onions, topped with succulent tuna that dances on the palate, and the exquisitely prepared Salmon Flat Bread, layered with delicate slices of smoked salmon, capers, and a whisper of dill cream cheese.



Traditional favourites such as Bruschetta, with its vibrant tomatoes, garlic, and basil on toasted bread, offering a symphony of flavours, and Cauliflower Steak, a classic that never fails to delight with its rich, crispy texture and deep flavours, sit alongside innovative creations like Zucchini Caprese Rolls, a playful twist on the classic caprese with thinly sliced zucchini wrapping juicy tomatoes, mozzarella, and pesto, and Herb Crusted Halloumi, salty, crunchy exterior giving way to melting soft cheese within.

Noteworthy cocktail pairings include the vibrant Melodia Di Caffe, made with vodka, espresso, maple, pink salt, and Absinthe and garnished with a ladyfinger biscuit topped with grated parmesan cheese -- an interpretation of a tiramisu. Other popular options are the Truffle Pasta and the refreshing Anguria Rinfrescante, with its notes of lychee and watermelon, which offer a delightful contrast to the savoury Pulled Lamb Pappardelle.

In the words of Ashok Datwani, director, "The inspiration behind Napoli by Shatranj was to create a space where the vibrancy and richness of Italian cuisine could be celebrated with every meal. With our new menu, we delve deeper into this vision, offering dishes that are not only a feast for the taste buds but also a reflection of Italy's culinary diversity. My personal favourite, the Salmon Carpaccio, epitomises our dedication to flavour and quality, with its paper-thin slices of salmon delicately dressed with citrus and olive oil and accented with capers and onions. And for dessert, our Tiramisu, a classic Italian treat, promises a perfect finale with its layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone, dusted with cocoa powder, embracing the essence of Italian indulgence."

Gautam Mansinghani, business development consultant, adds, "Italian dining is an experience that transcends food. It's about bringing people together, sharing moments, and creating memories. Our enhanced menu and bespoke cocktails, garnished with unique elements like Parmesan Cheese, Mango Leather, and Gomphrena Flowers, are designed to engage all senses, embodying the spirit of communal dining and the essence of Italian hospitality."