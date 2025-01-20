The new cafe aims to help diners get an option to savour not just its celebrated Italian-Mexican fare but also an extensive selection of coffees and non-alcoholic beverages

The new cafe is nestled in Jamshedji Tata Road, behind Eros Cinema and opposite Satyam Collection. Photo Courtesy: Quattro Ristorante

South Mumbaikars can rejoice as there is another restaurant that they can visit in Churchgate with the opening of Quattro Bistro. It comes from the iconic Quattro Ristorante, renowned for its fusion of Italian and Mexican cuisines.

Nestled in Jamshedji Tata Road, behind Eros Cinema and opposite Satyam Collection, this new venue aims to charm SoBo diners with its signature offerings and inviting ambiance.

Since its inception in 2011, Quattro Ristorante is known for its vegetarian culinary innovations for diners in the city by combining authentic Italian techniques with the bold zest of Mexican flavours.

The new Churchgate outlet extends this legacy, offering beloved classics alongside inventive desserts and an array of great coffees and beverages to choose from.

Quattro Bistro takes pride in its inclusive and thoughtful menu that also caters to Jain preferences. The menu offers a wide variety of dishes that appeal to diverse palates. Whether indulging in the delicate richness of Italian recipes or savouring the fiery, rustic flavours of Mexico, every dish is a culinary art.

The quaint yet welcoming ambiance aims to be apt for a get together with family and friends.

Located in the heart of South Mumbai, the new restaurant aims to help diners get an option to savour not just its celebrated Italian-Mexican fare but also an extensive selection of coffees and non-alcoholic beverages – perfect for a quick coffee break or an indulgent meal.

Where: Jamshedji Tata Road, behind Eros Cinema, opposite Satyam Collection, Churchgate

Contact: +91 9833725903 for enquiries