This impressive space not only adds to the visual appeal but also elevates the drinking experience with a new menu of cocktails, including new innovations

The highlight of the new outlet is undoubtedly its grandest bar, one of the largest across all Butterfly High locations.

As Butterfly High celebrates its sixth anniversary, the restaurant has launched its sixth outlet in Goregaon on January 24.

Founded by the brains behind Shiv Sagar, The Bigg Small Café + Bar, and Kyma, the restaurant continues its legacy of blending eclectic art décor with indulgent flavours, offering an unforgettable experience to food lovers and cocktail connoisseurs alike.

Designed by duo Nishant Desai and Umesh Desai, founders of UDA India, the interiors are a stunning mix of earthy tones, modern design, chic elements, and contemporary aesthetics.

Adding to the allure is our exclusive private dining room, a cosy, cocooned space ideal for celebrating milestones and hosting exclusive gatherings.

The highlight of the new outlet is undoubtedly its grandest bar, one of the largest across all Butterfly High locations. This impressive space not only adds to the visual appeal but also elevates the drinking experience with a new menu of cocktails, including new innovations such as Lychee Bliss on a Coconut Breeze, Liquid Gold, Whispering Waves, and Electric Blossom, all crafted with unique flavors and locally sourced ingredients.

Nikhil Rochlani, managing partner of Shiv Sagar Foods & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Our Goregaon outlet boasts one of the largest and sophisticated bars across all our locations. We’re proud to introduce a curated selection of extensive spirits, innovative cocktails and exquisite dishes that promise to elevate the dining and drinking experience to an entirely new level for our discerning patrons.”

The menu at Butterfly High promises a delightful selection of standout new dishes specially curated for this venue. Begin your experience with flavourful starters like Green Tea and Pumpkin Soup, Teriyaki Grilled Sesame Chicken, Corn Chilli Pepper, and the exotic Pandan Wrapped Fish. For the main course, indulge in mouthwatering options such as Nasi Goreng, Kung Pao Double Pan-Fried Noodles, Black Sesame Chicken with Mini Kulchas, and the rich, savory Mushroom Shammi Pao. End your meal on a sweet note with indulgent desserts like the crispy, golden Honey Noodles with Ice Cream or the decadent Nutella Pancakes, crafted to leave a lasting impression.

Speaking about this milestone, Narayan Poojari, Founder of Shiv Sagar Foods & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., shared, “At Butterfly High, our goal has always been to deliver an exceptional dining experience. The opening of our new outlet in Goregaon reflects our unwavering commitment to creating spaces that not only inspire but also offer a truly indulgent experience for our guests.”

Adding to this, Nikita Poojari, director of Shiv Sagar Foods & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., expressed, “We’re thrilled to bring the Butterfly High experience to Goregaon. This outlet encapsulates everything the brand stands for: art, innovation, and a love for food.”

Ankita Poojari, director of Shiv Sagar Foods & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., noted, “Our 6th outlet reflects not just a milestone for us but also an evolution in our vision. From the interiors to the menu, every detail has been carefully crafted to offer a one-of-a-kind dining journey.”

Detail:

Where: Unit No 4, Gate no. 2 Nesco H2FC, Nesco Center, Western Express Hwy, Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063

Price: Rs 2,000 for two people

Call: +91-9987700348 and +91-9987700349 for reservations