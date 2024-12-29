Breaking News
Across in Kala Ghoda introduces new festive wine menu to pair with Himalayan flavours

Across in Kala Ghoda introduces new festive wine menu to pair with Himalayan flavours

Updated on: 29 December,2024 01:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The new ‘Alps and Himalayas’ menu features globally celebrated wines from native grapes in the region with delicious Himalayan food

Across in Kala Ghoda introduces new festive wine menu to pair with Himalayan flavours

The wines in the ‘Alps and Himalayas’ menu come from grapes picked in the native regions from India to Italy. Photos Courtesy: Across

Across in Kala Ghoda introduces new festive wine menu to pair with Himalayan flavours
Spreading festive cheer, Across in Kala Ghoda is introducing a new selection of alpine wines to accompany your fine dining outing. The newly-opened restaurant that brings a variety of modernist Himalayan flavours to the plate is now expanding the alpine savours to wines. The new ‘Alps and Himalayas’ menu features globally celebrated wines from native grapes in the region.  


Conceptualised on the ideas of two successful restaurant consultants and chefs, Viraf Patel and Prakriti Patel, Across is a result of introducing the Himalayan terrain cuisine to the cosmopolitan food scene of Mumbai. While the food menu is impressive, Christmas celebrations call for some appetising wine to pair with.


The wines in the ‘Alps and Himalayas’ menu come from grapes picked in the native regions from India to Italy, complementing the curated menu. Enjoy the intense fruity flavours in the Chardonnay varieties of White & Rosé from Australia and Akluj, India. For those with a dry flavour preference to pair with spicy dishes, there’s Cadet D'Oc, Sauvignon Blanc from Languedoc, France. Red wine lovers can fill their glasses with The Source, Cabernet Sauvignon from Nashik; Le Grand, Pinot Noir from France and Sensi Collezione, Merlot from Sicily, Italy. These are easy-drinking wines that can be enjoyed by themselves with their berry, chocolatey and spice notes.


In addition to the wines, the in-house cocktails bring out some unique infusions that will linger on your tongue. Walk in to raise a toast to tempting flavours and experience the magic of Christmassy cheer in every glass.

Where: Across, Kala 
Time: 6:30 pm to 1 am
Days: Tuesday to Sunday
Contact Number: +91 7506128945 

 

indian food mumbai food Food and drink kala ghoda mumbai new year Lifestyle news

